Even before the glowing review from the Florida Panthers superstar, I thought all along that New Jersey Devils fans were going to love Evan Rodrigues.

Well, Matthew Tkachuk reinforced that thought when he sent Jack Hughes a note on just how great both he and Jesper Boqvist are going to be for the Devils. If you missed that message from Tkachuk to Hughes, it’s linked below, and you’ll want to read up on it.

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Elsewhere, Shane Wright’s preference in a potential trade, inquiries on Elias Pettersson, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Matthew Tkachuk has a pointed message for Jack Hughes and his Devils teammates after the Panthers’ Stanley Cup run and it’s one New Jersey fans won’t want to miss.

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📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now that the Hayton offer sheet was matched, the Devils can move on with conducting their business. Here’s why the summer of Sunny isn’t over yet 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Braden Schneider and the New York Rangers settle on a new contract avoiding arbitration. Now, will he remain a Blueshirt by the end of the summer?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Speaking of arbitration, Nick Robertson and the Pittsburgh Penguins have set a hearing date. Can they avoid it?

The Province: Ben Kuzma notes that Shane Wright prefers to stay relatively close to home while seeking a team in rebuild mode. He feels he’s been mischaracterized in the media. Could this quiet the ongoing NHL trade speculation involving Wright? His reported preference is a move to Vancouver.

To be straightforward, Vancouver hasn’t exactly been an ideal situation lately—in many ways, it’s been the reverse. If he’s after a high-profile opportunity, it’s somewhat surprising he didn’t lean toward one of the Eastern Conference clubs in need of a center, such as the Penguins.

NHLtraderumors.me: Several clubs have reached out to Vancouver regarding center Elias Pettersson. Farhan Lalji from TSN indicates the Los Angeles Kings showed interest and inquired, but discussions stalled early on.

TSN: Travis Yost delivers a detailed analytical breakdown of Pettersson’s trade market worth. While Yost is known for his data-driven approach, Pettersson’s situation involves more than just the stats. Potential suitors should proceed with caution.

The Tennessean: When your NHL roster boasts 26 solid players but the active limit is only 23, tough decisions and trades become inevitable for the Nashville Predators. The big unknown remains: which players will be moved?

Sportsnet: It turned out to be an eventful day for the Buffalo Sabres. The team brought in John Davidson as a senior advisor and secured Peyton Krebs with a fresh contract extension.