Sunny Mehta put his first fingerprints on thre New Jersey Devils roster on Tuesday. The anticipation is he’s not done yet.

Mehta learned from who many would argue is the best in Bill Zito. After all, look what Zito did for the Florida Panthers just a few days ago.

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Thus, one can conclude there’s more coming down the line. For now, we wait.

While you wait, catch up with the Devils’ trade grades stemming from yesterday’s deal.

Elsewhere, a frenzy of trades tht saw plenty of big names move, a sale finalized, and Zach Werenski’s uncertain future.

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Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The big news of the day—at least in New Jersey—was Simon Nemec finally getting traded. He and Maxim Tsyplakov are headed to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a HAUL.

I don’t think Sunny Mehta is done there. It’s a developing situation with the Nemec deal due to the assets they got back. With that in mind, the Devils trade grades are in, and it’s good news given it’s Mehta’s first roster move as general manager.

By the way, here’s Nemec’s new number:

One idea that came to mind before the Nemec trade frenzy but after the Brady Tkachuk blockbuster was that the Florida Panthers were going to need to create cap space. The Devils can help them out with one player, especially with the newfound assets. Evan Rodrigues.

📺 Devils Rink Report: If you missed last night’s LIVE Devils Rink Report, fear not. The Nemec trade reaction with Spittin’ Chiclets and Game Notes producer, Pasha Eshghi can be found here 👇🏼 and on all podcasting platforms linked below.

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Remember when the New York Rangers acquired Liam Greentree? Feels like a distant memory. Anyway, here’s one key area the Blueshirts prospect needs to fix to take a step toward becoming an NHLer.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins—finally—have new owners as the Hoffmann family companies are taking over the franchise.

San Jose Hockey Now: Here’s one not many saw coming. The San Jose Sharks dealt William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators as the latter apparently finds their Tkachuk replacement.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings could have a willing partner in Dallas for a Dylan Larkin trade with the Stars reportedly on his preferred list.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens could face a tough decision with Brendan Gallagher this summer — with trade rumors and buyout costs now in the mix.

The Athletic ($): There were plenty of more trades where the Devils and Sharks dealscame from on Tuesday. Starting with Jordan Kyrou getting dealt to the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Hockey Now: But wait, there’s more. The Chicago Blackhawks made a massive gamble, trading for Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram which retrieved the Sabres a MASSIVE package in return.

Sportsnet: If all this madness wasn’t enough for you, there’s word that the Columbus Blue Jackets and Zach Werenski are set to meet after Friday‘s draft to discuss his future.