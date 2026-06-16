Now is the time New Jersey Devils fans have been waiting for.

It’s officially the offseason which is when things start to pick up. As the 2026 Stanley Cup Final neared its conclusion, there were more and more whispers about potential trades and transactions.

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One of those murmurs was about Sunny Mehta exploring the trade market for New Jersey’s 1A goaltender. It shouldn’t come as a surprise after the horrific season he had, and it won’t be an easy task as a result.

Alas, goaltenders dont grow on trees and Jacob Markstrom can certainly eat minutes if nothing else.

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More below on the impact a Markstrom trade would have on the Devils.

Also below, New Jersey’s shocking 2027 Stanley Cup odds, a big Nico Hischier decision, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils’ 2027 Stanley Cup odds dropped… and they’re shockingly optimistic for a team that disappointed so drastically last season.

If Sunny Mehta can pull off a miracle, trading Jacob Markstrom this summer could reshape the Devils’ entire roster and cap outlook.

By the way, Daniel Amoia explains why the Hurricanes just proved Devils GM Sunny Mehta right in a big way with their Stanley Cup run.

📺 Devils Rink Report: There’s a HUGE decision looming with Nico Hischier. Although, it’s more likely than not that the decision is an extension. The projections show BIG numbers, but I explain why on the latest Devils Rink Report fans shouldn’t be worried about Hischier’s proposed next AAV.

Full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The NHL has officially launched its investigation into Mike Babcock with the Edmonton Oilers’ coaching search hanging in the balance.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers have some tough calls ahead this offseason. Here’s what their 2026 plan could look like around free agency, the draft, and key pieces like Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider.

San Jose Hockey Now: I took part in a mock draft hosted by San Jose Sharks reporter and National Hockey Now colleague, Sheng Peng. Here are how 16 beat writers see the first 16 picks panning out on Day One of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche are staying tight-lipped on exact playoff injury details, but they’re dropping some encouraging news for their 2026-27 outlook, including defenseman Cale Makar.

Philly Hockey Now: Will James explains to Philadelphia Flyers fans there’s no need to stress over the Zegras extension yet, plus fresh mailbag takes on draft-day trades, the Toronto Maple Leafs pick drama, and more.

Montreal Hockey Now: Kirby Dach’s Montreal Canadiens tenure has been polarizing. Here’s the report card on his 2025-26 and what his future may look like.