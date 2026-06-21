After a Thursday late-night trade bomb that became official on Friday morning, Saturday was relatively quiet. What’s interesting is I find the parellels between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils not so dissimilar.

The disaoppointing 2025-26 season, underperforiming stars, blueline disparity. It’s all there.

And yet, only one team has been aggressive thus far.

However, that’s not to say Sunny Mehta hasn’t been busy behind the scenes. He has, taking care of some in-house items. Nico Hischier is on the brink of an extension. Arseny Gritsyuk and his camp are in negotiations as well. Plus, Mehta is evaluating all of his trade options and identifying free agent targets, while preparing for the NHL Draft which is five days away.

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Everyone, including myself is eager to see how Mehta’s handprints will make themself present this summer. After all, it’s a pivatol one.

In the links, how the Devils must pivot after the Darren Raddysh trade.

Elsewhere, free agency avoids, market speculation, and Connor Hellebuyck chatter.

P.S. Happy Father’s Day, folks!

Devils Trade Rumors & News

📺 Devils Rink Report: Darren Raddysh has been dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs and it directly impacts the Devils’ trade market. I explained on the latest Devils Rink Report how Toronto’s big acquisition leaves New Jersey in a position in which they MUST pivot.

Last Friday’s full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers’ history with trading away prospects reveals a troubling 30-year pattern, and it could be repeating itself again.

The Athletic ($): Okay, we’ve read about the free agents that could be useful on the open market. Now, here are 10 names teams should avoid in free agency.

With Connor Hellebuyck’s future in flux, the Winnipeg Jets could explore trade options — and there are some intriguing destinations that could make sense.

TSN: Chris Johnston dropped several fresh updates on the NHL trade landscape, ranging from the fading speculation around Matthew Knies to the rapidly intensifying internal buzz about the Winnipeg Jets possibly moving Connor Hellebuyck. Serious discussions appear to be underway.

Boston Hockey Now: See, I told you the Boston Bruins are looking for a right-shot defenseman. And if they’re not going to go the trade route, here are options they can find on the free agent market.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Flyers eye a potential top-pair defenseman in Bowen Byram? The Buffalo Sabres blueliner could be the perfect trade target this summer.