Well, we have a verdict on Barrett Hayton. Now the New Jersey Devils can conduct get back to conducting their summer business.

I know a lot of Devils fans were excited at the idea of Hayton. However, he’s not longer on the table. Yet, I’d be shocked… I mean, SHOCKED, if Sunny Mehta didn’t have backup plans B through ZZ and just sat on his hands at this point.

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Remember, the Matthew Tkachuk trade to Florida was a late July blockbuster, and who was part of the braintrust to make it happen? There’s no playbook on Mehta’s behavior in his still early Devils GM tenure. Let’s see how he pivots.

In the links, where the Devils’ salary cap sits post offer sheet decision.

Elsewhere, a brutal injury revealed, the NHLs most insulted fan bases, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: So, the Utah Mammoth decided that Barett Hayton was worth hanging onto for $4.774 million as opposed to letting him walk to the Devils for a second round pick. Here is where the Devils’ salary cap sits after Utah matched the tendered offer.

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📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now that the Hayton offer sheet was matched, the Devils can move on with conducting their business. Here’s why the summer of Sunny isn’t over yet 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Daniel Alfredsson explains why he left the Ottawa Senators for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Athletic ($): Here are the eight fan bases that should be the most insulted by their offseason thus far.

Forever Blueshirts: With Vincent Trocheck gone, the New York Rangers desperately need a JT Miller rebound. It could be the key to their 2026-27 season.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Does it make sense for the Pittsburgh Penguins to pursue Elias Pettersson via trade?

Colorado Hockey Now: According to a report, if Cale Makar wants to become the highest paid player in the NHL, it’s “purely” on the Colorado Avalanche defenseman.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers were basically constructed for the 2026-27 before the first day of free agency even opened. Here’s what they’ll most likely look like on opening night.

Philly Hockey Now: Whether they get Leo Carlsson or not, the offer sheet tendered to Leo Carlsson shows GM Daniel Briere is clearly committed to better the Philadelphia Flyers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde wasn’t out of work for long, and his new gig could be a big opportunity.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here’s how the 2022 NHL Draft set the tone for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild that has them quickly contending today.

Chicago Hockey Now: This was brutal news that we saw coming, but devastating no less. Connor Bedard received surgery yesterday that will see the Chicago Blackhawks star sidelined for an extended period of time. Devils fans sure know this feeling.