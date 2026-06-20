It’s good news between Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils.

You can find Pierre LeBrun’s reporting on the situation below with an update in his latest rumblings. However, I can echo, per source, that the teams who were waiting around to see things fall through in negotiations have began to focus elsewhere. That’s the biggest indicator that this is all but signed, sealed, and delivered.

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Also in the links, how the Darren Raddysh trade impacts New Jersey.

Elsewhere, Bowen Byram back on the mill, Montreal & Gudas? Plus more!

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: After the Darren Raddysh bomb—dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs—here’s how that impacts the Devils’ trade market.

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With Jeremy Colliton moving on, the Devils are on the hunt for new assistant coaches. Here are three intriguing names that could fit the bill.

The Athletic ($): It sounds like Nico Hischier and the Devils are over the hump in terms of dollars and cents on an extension, and now it’s about crossing Ts and dotting Is. Barring an unforseen snag, the Devils captain will be extending. Plus, other rumblings from Pierre LeBrun.

📺 Devils Rink Report: The Devils are seriously gauging trade interest in Jacob Markstrom. Could they actually pull off shedding that big contract this summer? I broke it all down on the latest Devils Rink Report.

Full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Former New York Rangers GM Neil Smith doesn’t believe the current team can simply be retooled, and he’s got some strong opinions on what needs to happen next.

Sportsnet: Perhaps, things are looking up in Toronto, as the Marlies just won the 2026 Calder Cup Championship.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins bring back a familiar face to bolster their front office as Ron Francis returns in a key role.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is back in the rumor mill, and it could mean another chapter in Colorado this summer.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens could use a heavy hitter and Radko Gudas is eportedly hitting the free agent market. The Anaheim Ducks captain is a gritty addition that could bolster Montreal’s blue line.