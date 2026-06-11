Sunny Mehta held a state of the union conference with New Jersey Devils season ticket holders last night, seemingly endearing himself to fans even further.

He was, of course, asked about some pending or eligible contracts that can be signed on July 1st, and he provided some optimistic insight—similar to what we previously reported here at New Jersey Hockey Now.

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If you missed it, that link can be found below.

Also below, why the Devils are a fit for Dylan Larkin, and his potentially expanded list.

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Elsewhere, more trade requests? The Mike Babcock investigation, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): Here are all the teams that should be in on Dylan Larkin, a list that includes the Devils.

New Jersey Hockey Now: As previously reported via New Jersey Hockey Now, Sunny Mehta explained at an Devils team event last night for season ticket holders that he’s encouraged by the Arseny Gritsyuk negotiations. He shared the same sentiment when asked about Nico Hischier.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Despite the debunked trade request rumors, the Devils could still move Nemec this summer—and here’s why we broke down on the latest Devils Rink Report why it might actually make sense for their roster needs.

After missing the playoffs, the Devils are doubling down on Sheldon Keefe—smart continuity or a costly mistake heading into 2026-27?

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: After a hugely disappointing season, New York Rangers forward Brett Berard is reportedly on the trade block this summer, per one well-connected NHL insider.

The Athletic ($): Dylan Larkin’s trade list is potentially expanding, while fresh updates on Auston Matthews, Zack Werenski, Alex Tuch and more project shake up ahead of the NHL’s busy offseason picture. Are more trade requests on the way?

Here’s why the NHL is investigating Mike Babcock in the wake of the Edmonton Oilers hiring him as their next head coach.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers could be bold and target Detroit goalie Sebastian Cossa. It could be the perfect fit for their goaltending future.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens leaned on Alex Newhook in the playoffs. His report card spotlights his clutch playoff heroics and the areas where the speedy forward still needs work.