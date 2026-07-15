With the summer chugging along, things have slowed down in terms of offseason movement. There are still some big names looking for new homes out there, so the summer is far from over. The New Jersey Devils still hope to get involved.

In their pipeline, however, Mikhail Yegorov is trending among some of the top goaltending prospects. More on that in the links below.

Go Ad-Free

Elsewhere, a blockbuster trade rumor, potential max money contracts, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): There are some exciting young NHL goaltenders making their way through the prospect to NHL pipeline. So, where does Devils goaltending prospect Mikhail Yegorov rank?

Go Ad-Free

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now that the Hayton offer sheet was matched, the Devils can move on with conducting their business. Here’s why the summer of Sunny isn’t over yet 👇🏼

Please be sure to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel and turn on those notifications for when we go LIVE every Friday!

For podcast listeners, tune into Devils Rink Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

ALSO! Devils Rink Report is on TikTok now — Follow us here.

Sign up for the New Jersey Hockey Now newsletter for daily Devils intel straight to your inbox.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost their director of hockey operations and legal affairs when Vukie Mpofu headed to Nashville to take the assistant GM role with the Predators. On Tuesday, GM Kyle Dubas filled that spot by bringing in the fourth guy from his old Toronto circle. The front office is now fully set.

On the ice side, Pittsburgh handed out a bigger-than-expected two-year deal to forward Nick Robertson.

Forever Blueshirts: Should the New York Rangers get ahead of things with Gabe Perreault and sign him to an extension after the way this summer is going?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins made some splashy front-office moves recently, but one lower-profile addition flew under the radar. Dennis Bonvie, a longtime fan favorite from his days with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (and a short stint in Pittsburgh), just landed the assistant GM job with the Bruins. His old banner still flies at Mohegan Arena.

Florida Hockey Now: Caught this a bit late from July 1, but the Panthers plugged a hole on their bottom line by bringing in gritty veteran center Lars Eller. He’s still one of the more reliable checking pivots around and recently chatted with Florida Panthers media.

Chicago Hockey Now: The young Chicago Blackhawks are in rebuild mode and might start the season shorthanded without Connor Bedard for the early weeks. Even so, they desperately need more scoring help and a solid winger to play alongside him. Would bringing back Patrick Kane for a homecoming stint actually make sense?

NHLtraderumors.me: Word from The Fourth Period suggests some quiet chatter between Dallas and Detroit about a potential blockbuster, swapping Jason Robertson straight up for Dylan Larkin.

Sportsnet: Things are getting tighter up in Canada as teams brace for the next wave of big-money deals. A few elite guys are poised to cash in big, and those max contracts could really strain some cap sheets.

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell pushed back hard against the flood of trade speculation, saying the media got the whole Zach Werenski situation and internal talks completely twisted. According to him, everyone’s missing the mark.

In other news, Claude Giroux faced the cameras shortly after re-signing with Ottawa. He openly said nobody in the locker room saw the Brady Tkachuk deal coming—it hit them all like a blindside hit.