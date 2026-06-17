There are a lot of opinions swirling about New Jersey Devils prospect defenseman Anton Silayev.

At the ripe age of 20 years old, I think those expectations of whether he’s going to pan out or not need to be curbed. The fact of the matter is he is still a high-ceiling defensive prospect with the tools to pan out to be a top defender in the league. How long will that take? It could be a few years, but to write him off now would be silly.

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I caught up with the Devils’ head scout to talk about Silayev’s development in the KHL and to dispell a rumor about New Jersey’s process in selecting him. More in the links below.

Elsewhere, a shocking dismissal in Vegas, a new free agency big board, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Speaking with Devils scout Mark Denehey, he’s absolutely buzzing about prospect Anton Silayev, calling the towering blueliner a true ‘unicorn’ with special potential. Also inside, dispelling a rumor on the Devils’ process selecting Silayev.

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📺 Devils Rink Report: The Devils are seriously gauging trade interest in Jacob Markstrom. Could they actually pull off shedding that big contract this summer? I broke it all down on the latest Devils Rink Report.

Full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): The Vegas Golden Knights are not bringing back John Tortorella. Here’s what the players think about the man who coached them to the Stanley Cup Final being released.

I thought the Tortorella dismissal was shocking. Yes, it was said to be a temporary fit, but it later evolved into Tortorella admitting he wanted to be back. Those players really bought into him. We’ll see who steps in.

Contrast to Tortorella’s release, Jim Hiller is getting a second chance as an NHL head coach. He’s been named the bench boss for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jim Hiller has been named the 41st Head Coach in franchise history! — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 17, 2026

Forever Blueshirts: Chris Drury is still applying hard lessons learned from the Pavel Buchnevich trade and it’s shaping how the New York Rangers approach their next big moves.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are seriously exploring a potential trade for Darnell Nurse and it could come with major cap and roster implications this summer.

Colorado Hockey Now: Joe Sakic is doubling down on the Colorado Avalanche’s goaltending that used to occupy New Jersey’s crease as a clear strength—despite their WCF struggles—and sees even more upside ahead.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers just pulled off a decently big trade landing Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit , while Sam Ersson and Amil Andrae head the other way.