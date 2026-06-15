The oddsmakers must be believers in New Jersey Devils general manager Sunny Mehta.

New Jersey is listed at +3000 to win the 2027 Stanley Cup according to DraftKings.

That puts them in a cluster with teams like the Los Angeles Kings and Utah Mammoth, a solid but not elite price that reflects about a 3% implied chance at a championship.

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It appears the oddsmakers are betting on the upsdie of the Devils and perhaps a healthy Jack Hughes.

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Last season’s outlook was even more optimistic, however.

Entering 2025-26, DraftKings had New Jersey around +1300 to +1400 in the preseason futures, placing them comfortably in the top 10 favorites.

The excitement around the young core was real, but injuries, inconsistent goaltending, and a so-so finish in the standings stretched those odds considerably by the end of the year. Now they’re trying to reset and build on whatever momentum they can carry over.

The Metropolitan Division remains a tough neighborhood. The Carolina Hurricanes, coming off a championship, sit at +700 as clear favorites to repeat.

Still, what makes the Devils’ outlook shockingly optimistic is they currently hold the second-best odds in the Metropolitan Division at +3000, behind only the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. Despite playoff appearances for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, the Devils are ahead of the rest of the Metro pack:

Columbus Blue Jackets: +3500

Washington Capitals: +5000

Philadelphia Flyers: +5000

Pittsburgh Penguins: +5500

New York Islanders: +6500

New York Rangers: +8000

That positioning gives New Jersey a clearer internal target of winning the division battle before worrying about the bigger picture.

At +3000, the Devils carry some intrigue for their fans who might also be bettors.

Health, better defense, and stable goaltending could move their number in a hurry.

It won’t be simple against top teams like Carolina and the anticipated return of the Florda Panthers, but the foundation is there for the Devils if the group matures and pushes through a division up for grabs.