The New Jersey Devils (39-34-2, 8o points) will square against the red-hot Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10, 98 points) in a home-and-home series Saturday at Prudential Center and Sunday at Bell Centre.
The Devils enter the weekend on a four-game home win streak and have 11 wins in their past 16 games overall. Led by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, each of whom had five points, the Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.
Montreal will enter Saturday’s game on a seven-game win streak after its 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers on Thursday.
Cole Caufield had two goals in Montreal’s win at MSG, boosting his career-high season total to 49. Caufield is one goal from becoming the first Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season since former-Devils Stanley Cup winner Stephane Richer scored 51 in 1989-90.
Here’s what to expect from the Devils-Canadiens home-and-home series.
What to Know vs. Canadiens
- The Devils have won five straight games against the Canadiens, including their 4-3 overtime win at Prudential Center on Nov. 6.
- Devils captain Nico Hischier enters Saturday’s game with a six-game point streak (2 goals, 7 assists)
- Devils forward Jack Hughes has 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in the Devils’ past 10 home games and 32 points in 18 games since the Milan/Cortina Olympics ended
- Caufield will enter the weekend on a four-game goal streak (5 goals)
- Canadiens center Nick Suzuki is seventh in the NHL in points (94) and has three goals and five assists in his four-game point streak
- The Canadiens are 9-3-7 against the Metropolitan Division this season
2025-26 vs. Canadiens
11/6/25: OTW 4-3 Prudential Center
4/4/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
4/5/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Bell Centre
Devils vs. Canadiens
All-time Record: 82-74-10-7
All-time Home Record: 43-36-4-4
All-time Road Record: 39-38-6-3
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad
Evgenii Dadonov – Paul Cotter – Maxim Tsyplakov
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Goalies
Jake Allen
Projected Canadiens Lineup*
Forwards
Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc – Jake Evans – Josh Anderson
Joe Velano – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher
Defensemen
Mike Matheson– Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble – Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle – Arber Zhekaj
Goalies
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
How to Watch the Devils Game — (Saturday, Sunday 7:00 P.M. ET)
Watch: Saturday: MSG, Sunday: MSGSN
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Tue., April 7 vs PHI 7:00 P.M. ET
Thu., April 9 vs PIT 7:00 P.M. ET
Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET
Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET
Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET