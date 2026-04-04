The New Jersey Devils (39-34-2, 8o points) will square against the red-hot Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10, 98 points) in a home-and-home series Saturday at Prudential Center and Sunday at Bell Centre.

The Devils enter the weekend on a four-game home win streak and have 11 wins in their past 16 games overall. Led by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, each of whom had five points, the Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Montreal will enter Saturday’s game on a seven-game win streak after its 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Cole Caufield had two goals in Montreal’s win at MSG, boosting his career-high season total to 49. Caufield is one goal from becoming the first Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season since former-Devils Stanley Cup winner Stephane Richer scored 51 in 1989-90.

Here’s what to expect from the Devils-Canadiens home-and-home series.

What to Know vs. Canadiens

The Devils have won five straight games against the Canadiens, including their 4-3 overtime win at Prudential Center on Nov. 6.

Devils captain Nico Hischier enters Saturday’s game with a six-game point streak (2 goals, 7 assists)

Devils forward Jack Hughes has 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in the Devils’ past 10 home games and 32 points in 18 games since the Milan/Cortina Olympics ended

Caufield will enter the weekend on a four-game goal streak (5 goals)

Canadiens center Nick Suzuki is seventh in the NHL in points (94) and has three goals and five assists in his four-game point streak

The Canadiens are 9-3-7 against the Metropolitan Division this season

2025-26 vs. Canadiens

11/6/25: OTW 4-3 Prudential Center

4/4/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

4/5/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Bell Centre

Devils vs. Canadiens

All-time Record: 82-74-10-7

All-time Home Record: 43-36-4-4

All-time Road Record: 39-38-6-3

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad

Evgenii Dadonov – Paul Cotter – Maxim Tsyplakov

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Projected Canadiens Lineup*

Forwards

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Zack Bolduc – Jake Evans – Josh Anderson

Joe Velano – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Defensemen

Mike Matheson– Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble – Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle – Arber Zhekaj

Goalies

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

How to Watch the Devils Game — (Saturday, Sunday 7:00 P.M. ET)

Watch: Saturday: MSG, Sunday: MSGSN

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Tue., April 7 vs PHI 7:00 P.M. ET

Thu., April 9 vs PIT 7:00 P.M. ET

Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET

Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET

Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET