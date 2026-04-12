The New Jersey Devils (41-36-3, 85 points) will close their 2025-26 home slate against the Ottawa Senators (43-27-10, 96 points) on Sunday night at Prudential Center.

The Senators will be making their first trip to Newark a day after clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Ottawa has won four straight games and currently sits in the No. 1 Eastern Conference wild-card spot due to the regulation-wins tiebreaker against the Boston Bruins.

The Devils won in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, eliminating the Red Wings from playoff contention. New Jersey is 7-4-1 in its past 12 home games but has dropped two straight at Prudential Center.

What to Know vs. Senators

The Devils are 20-17-3 at Prudential Center this season

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler has a team-best three-game point streak (0 goals, 3 assists) entering play Sunday

Devils goalie Nico Daws will make his third career start against the Senators on Sunday. He is 1-1 with an .882 save% and 3.00 GAA in the previous two

Jack Hughes has a team-leading 17 goals and 41 points at Prudential Center despite missing 11 home games due to injury

The Senators qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012-13

Ottawa forward Claude Giroux has 16 goals and 63 points in 74 career games against the Devils

Goalie Linus Ullmark is 1-1 with a .915 save% against the Devils this season

Senators coach Travis Green coached the Devils for 21 games in 2023-24 and posted a 8-12-1 record after replacing Lindy Ruff

2025-26 vs. Senators

12/9/25: W 4-3 Canadian Tire Centre

1/31/26: L 4-1 Canadian Tire Centre

4/12/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

Devils vs. Senators

All-time Record: 65-36-5-7

All-time Home Record: 32-19-2-2

All-time Road Record: 33-17-3-5

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad

Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski – Jonathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Projected Senators Lineup*

Forwards

Drake Batherson – Tim Stutzle – Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk – Dylan Cozens – Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins – Shane Pinto – Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele – Lars Eller – Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson – Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:00 P.M. ET)

Watch: MSGSN2/ESPN+

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET