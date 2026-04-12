The New Jersey Devils (41-36-3, 85 points) will close their 2025-26 home slate against the Ottawa Senators (43-27-10, 96 points) on Sunday night at Prudential Center.
The Senators will be making their first trip to Newark a day after clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Ottawa has won four straight games and currently sits in the No. 1 Eastern Conference wild-card spot due to the regulation-wins tiebreaker against the Boston Bruins.
The Devils won in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, eliminating the Red Wings from playoff contention. New Jersey is 7-4-1 in its past 12 home games but has dropped two straight at Prudential Center.
What to Know vs. Senators
- The Devils are 20-17-3 at Prudential Center this season
- Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler has a team-best three-game point streak (0 goals, 3 assists) entering play Sunday
- Devils goalie Nico Daws will make his third career start against the Senators on Sunday. He is 1-1 with an .882 save% and 3.00 GAA in the previous two
- Jack Hughes has a team-leading 17 goals and 41 points at Prudential Center despite missing 11 home games due to injury
- The Senators qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012-13
- Ottawa forward Claude Giroux has 16 goals and 63 points in 74 career games against the Devils
- Goalie Linus Ullmark is 1-1 with a .915 save% against the Devils this season
- Senators coach Travis Green coached the Devils for 21 games in 2023-24 and posted a 8-12-1 record after replacing Lindy Ruff
2025-26 vs. Senators
12/9/25: W 4-3 Canadian Tire Centre
1/31/26: L 4-1 Canadian Tire Centre
4/12/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
Devils vs. Senators
All-time Record: 65-36-5-7
All-time Home Record: 32-19-2-2
All-time Road Record: 33-17-3-5
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad
Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski – Jonathan Kovacevic
Goalies
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Projected Senators Lineup*
Forwards
Drake Batherson – Tim Stutzle – Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk – Dylan Cozens – Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins – Shane Pinto – Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele – Lars Eller – Fabian Zetterlund
Defensemen
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson – Nikolas Matinpalo
Goalies
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:00 P.M. ET)
Watch: MSGSN2/ESPN+
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET