The New Jersey Devils (40-36-3, 83 points) will try to play spoiler to the Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9, 91 points) when they play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey has lost three of four (1-2-1) and two straight in regulation by a composite score of 10-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. They shut down defenseman Luke Hughes on Thursday then announced Jacob Markstrom would miss the rest of the year Friday.

The Red Wings are three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Detroit rolled the Flyers 6-3 on Thursday but has not won back-to-back games since March 19 — the Wings are 3-6-1 in that span.

What to Know vs. Red Wings

The Devils are 5-5 all-time at Little Caesars Arena

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler has a two-game point streak (0 goals, 2 assists) entering play Saturday

Jake Allen will start for the Devils in goal and is 5-2-5 with a .925 save% and 2.23 goals-against average in his career against the Red Wings

Nico Hischier has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 17 career games against the Red Wings and is shooting 20.5% against Detroit, the best percentage of any opponent he’s played 10+ games against

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal of the season Thursday and is two goals from setting a single-season career high for goals

Patrick Kane has 11 goals in 21 career games against Allen

Detroit goalie John Gibson is 7-3 with a .929 save% and 2.09 GAA in 10 career games against the Devils

2025-26 vs. Red Wings

11/24/25: W 4-3 Prudential Center

3/8/26: L 3-0 Prudential Center

4/11/26: 5:00 P.M. ET Little Caesars Arena

Devils vs. Red Wings

All-time Record: 51-56-11-4

All-time Home Record: 30-20-9-3

All-time Road Record: 21-36-2-1

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad

Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski – Jonathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Projected Red Wings Lineup*

Forwards

Emmitt Finnie– Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat – Andrew Copp – Patrick Kane

Carter Mazur – J.T. Compher – David Perron

James van Riemsdyk – Marco Kasper – Dominik Shine

Defensemen

Simon Edvinsson– Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot – Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson – Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

How to Watch the Devils Game — (5:00 P.M. ET)

Watch: MSGN/ESPN+

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET

Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET