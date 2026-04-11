The New Jersey Devils (40-36-3, 83 points) will try to play spoiler to the Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9, 91 points) when they play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.
New Jersey has lost three of four (1-2-1) and two straight in regulation by a composite score of 10-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. They shut down defenseman Luke Hughes on Thursday then announced Jacob Markstrom would miss the rest of the year Friday.
The Red Wings are three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Detroit rolled the Flyers 6-3 on Thursday but has not won back-to-back games since March 19 — the Wings are 3-6-1 in that span.
What to Know vs. Red Wings
- The Devils are 5-5 all-time at Little Caesars Arena
- Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler has a two-game point streak (0 goals, 2 assists) entering play Saturday
- Jake Allen will start for the Devils in goal and is 5-2-5 with a .925 save% and 2.23 goals-against average in his career against the Red Wings
- Nico Hischier has 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 17 career games against the Red Wings and is shooting 20.5% against Detroit, the best percentage of any opponent he’s played 10+ games against
- Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal of the season Thursday and is two goals from setting a single-season career high for goals
- Patrick Kane has 11 goals in 21 career games against Allen
- Detroit goalie John Gibson is 7-3 with a .929 save% and 2.09 GAA in 10 career games against the Devils
2025-26 vs. Red Wings
11/24/25: W 4-3 Prudential Center
3/8/26: L 3-0 Prudential Center
4/11/26: 5:00 P.M. ET Little Caesars Arena
Devils vs. Red Wings
All-time Record: 51-56-11-4
All-time Home Record: 30-20-9-3
All-time Road Record: 21-36-2-1
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad
Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski – Jonathan Kovacevic
Goalies
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Projected Red Wings Lineup*
Forwards
Emmitt Finnie– Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat – Andrew Copp – Patrick Kane
Carter Mazur – J.T. Compher – David Perron
James van Riemsdyk – Marco Kasper – Dominik Shine
Defensemen
Simon Edvinsson– Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot – Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson – Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
How to Watch the Devils Game — (5:00 P.M. ET)
Watch: MSGN/ESPN+
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET
Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET