The New Jersey Devils (40-35-3, 83 points) will try to stop the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16) from clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth when the Metropolitan Division rivals square off at Prudential Center on Thursday.
The Devils were eliminated from playoff contention with their 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at the Rock. Still, New Jersey is 12-6-1 in its past 19 games.
The Penguins are 5-2 in their past seven games and are on fire, offensively. Pittsburgh has 36 goals in that span and has not scored fewer than three goals in any game.
Here’s what to expect for what could be a high-scoring affair in Newark on Thursday.
What to Know vs. Penguins
- The Devils are 1-2 against Pittsburgh this season and have been outscored 9-3 in their three previous games
- Devils forward Cody Glass will enter Thursday’s game on a two-game goal streak and has three goals in four April games
- Jake Allen is 1-1 against the Penguins this season with a .921 save% and 2.40 goals-against average
- Sidney Crosby has 99 points (42 goals, 57 assists) in 91 career games against the Devils
- Erik Karlsson has 29 points in his past 21 games, the most of any NHL defenseman in that span
- Penguins center Rickard Rakell has the NHL’s longest active point streak (eight games) and has 13 points in that span
2025-26 vs. Penguins
11/8/25: SOW 2-1 Prudential Center
1/8/26: L 4-1 PPG Paints Arena
2/26/26: L 4-1 PPG Paints Arena
4/9/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
Devils vs. Penguins
All-time Record: 131-113-17-6
All-time Home Record: 70-49-13-3
All-time Road Record: 61-64-4-3
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad
Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Goalies
Jake Allen
Projected Penguins Lineup*
Forwards
Egor Chinakov– Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak – Rickard Rakell – Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha – Ben Kindel – Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom – Connor Dewar – Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon– Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Girard – Kris Letang
Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton
Goalies
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:30 P.M. ET)
Watch: MSGN/ESPN+
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET
Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET
Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET