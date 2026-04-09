The New Jersey Devils (40-35-3, 83 points) will try to stop the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16) from clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth when the Metropolitan Division rivals square off at Prudential Center on Thursday.

The Devils were eliminated from playoff contention with their 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at the Rock. Still, New Jersey is 12-6-1 in its past 19 games.

The Penguins are 5-2 in their past seven games and are on fire, offensively. Pittsburgh has 36 goals in that span and has not scored fewer than three goals in any game.

Here’s what to expect for what could be a high-scoring affair in Newark on Thursday.

What to Know vs. Penguins

The Devils are 1-2 against Pittsburgh this season and have been outscored 9-3 in their three previous games

Devils forward Cody Glass will enter Thursday’s game on a two-game goal streak and has three goals in four April games

Jake Allen is 1-1 against the Penguins this season with a .921 save% and 2.40 goals-against average

Sidney Crosby has 99 points (42 goals, 57 assists) in 91 career games against the Devils

Erik Karlsson has 29 points in his past 21 games, the most of any NHL defenseman in that span

Penguins center Rickard Rakell has the NHL’s longest active point streak (eight games) and has 13 points in that span

2025-26 vs. Penguins

11/8/25: SOW 2-1 Prudential Center

1/8/26: L 4-1 PPG Paints Arena

2/26/26: L 4-1 PPG Paints Arena

4/9/26: 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

Devils vs. Penguins

All-time Record: 131-113-17-6

All-time Home Record: 70-49-13-3

All-time Road Record: 61-64-4-3

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad

Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Projected Penguins Lineup*

Forwards

Egor Chinakov– Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak – Rickard Rakell – Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha – Ben Kindel – Justin Brazeau

Elmer Soderblom – Connor Dewar – Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon– Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Girard – Kris Letang

Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton

Goalies

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:30 P.M. ET)

Watch: MSGN/ESPN+

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET

Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET

Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET