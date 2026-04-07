The New Jersey Devils (40-34-3, 83 points) will try to bolster their slim Stanley Cup Playoff hopes when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12, 90 points) on Tuesday.
The Devils are 8-3-1 in their past 12 games and are 4-0-1 at home in their past five games at Prudential Center. They are within seven points of the Flyers for the final playoff spot with just four games left.
The Flyers have been red hot, moving into third place in the Metropolitan Division. They are 14-6-1 since the Olympic break and are 9-1 in their past 10 road games.
Here is what to expect from the huge game at the Rock on Tuesday.
What to Know vs. Flyers
- The Devils are 0-2 against the Flyers and have been outscored 11-6 against them this season.
- Captain Nico Hischier has 12 points in the Devils’ past 10 games and has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) against the Flyers this year
- Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom has a .930 save%, 2.17 GAA and one shutout in 14 career games against the Flyers
- Jack Hughes has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in the Devils’ past 20 games and has 17 points in 11 home games since the Olympic break.
- The Flyers have 10 players with at least 10 goals this season, led by Owen Tippett’s 28.
- Porter Martone scored his first NHL goal in overtime in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday
- Goalie Dan Vladar is 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save% against the Devils this season
- Matvei Michkov has four goals in six games against the Devils and has 11 goals and 27 points in 38 road games this year
2025-26 vs. Flyers
11/22/25: L 6-3 XFinity Mobile Arena
11/29/25: L 5-3 Prudential Center
4/7/26: 7:30 P.M. ET Prudential Center
Devils vs. Flyers
All-time Record: 126-121-18-9
All-time Home Record: 77-47-8-5
All-time Road Record: 49-74-10-4
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad
Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Goalies
Jake Allen
Projected Flyers Lineup*
Forwards
Tyson Foerster– Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone
Alex Bump – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier – Luke Glendening – Carl Grundstrom
Defensemen
Travis Sanheim– Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae
Goalies
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:30 P.M. ET)
Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Thu., April 9 vs PIT 7:00 P.M. ET
Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET
Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET
Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET