The New Jersey Devils (40-34-3, 83 points) will try to bolster their slim Stanley Cup Playoff hopes when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12, 90 points) on Tuesday.

The Devils are 8-3-1 in their past 12 games and are 4-0-1 at home in their past five games at Prudential Center. They are within seven points of the Flyers for the final playoff spot with just four games left.

The Flyers have been red hot, moving into third place in the Metropolitan Division. They are 14-6-1 since the Olympic break and are 9-1 in their past 10 road games.

Here is what to expect from the huge game at the Rock on Tuesday.

What to Know vs. Flyers

The Devils are 0-2 against the Flyers and have been outscored 11-6 against them this season.

Captain Nico Hischier has 12 points in the Devils’ past 10 games and has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) against the Flyers this year

Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom has a .930 save%, 2.17 GAA and one shutout in 14 career games against the Flyers

Jack Hughes has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in the Devils’ past 20 games and has 17 points in 11 home games since the Olympic break.

The Flyers have 10 players with at least 10 goals this season, led by Owen Tippett’s 28.

Porter Martone scored his first NHL goal in overtime in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday

Goalie Dan Vladar is 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save% against the Devils this season

Matvei Michkov has four goals in six games against the Devils and has 11 goals and 27 points in 38 road games this year

2025-26 vs. Flyers

11/22/25: L 6-3 XFinity Mobile Arena

11/29/25: L 5-3 Prudential Center

4/7/26: 7:30 P.M. ET Prudential Center

Devils vs. Flyers

All-time Record: 126-121-18-9

All-time Home Record: 77-47-8-5

All-time Road Record: 49-74-10-4

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho – Cody Glass – Nick Bjugstad

Evgenii Dadonov – Marc McLaughlin – Brian Halonen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Projected Flyers Lineup*

Forwards

Tyson Foerster– Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone

Alex Bump – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier – Luke Glendening – Carl Grundstrom

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim– Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York – Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Goalies

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

How to Watch the Devils Game — (7:30 P.M. ET)

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Thu., April 9 vs PIT 7:00 P.M. ET

Sat., April 11 at DET 5:00 P.M. ET

Sun., April 12 vs OTT 7:00 P.M. ET

Tue., April 14 at BOS 7:00 P.M. ET