The New Jersey Devils just announced that Assistant Coach Jeremy Colliton will be leaving the organization to pursue other business opportunities. Colliton, a former head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, was with the Devils for all of 2024-25 and 2025-26.

New Jersey Hockey Now has learned that “other business opportunities” are unrelated to NHL openings.

Go Ad-Free

While the Devils have struggled in many facets recently, Colliton’s work with the man advantage produced tremendous results. Since he took charge, the Devils’ 25.2% conversion rate on the power play ranked fourth in the entire NHL.

Head coach Shedon Keefe often spoke very highly of Colliton’s work as the duo seemed to work well together.

Go Ad-Free

This is just one of many changes the Devils will likely undergo as the offseason progresses. They already saw a fairly sizeable shake-up as the organization recently let go of goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.

Early on, general manager Sunny Mehta has made it clear that he’s all-in and unafraid to do what is necessary to bring a championship to Newark. Of course, there’s still a long road ahead — and it won’t be easy.

Per the team press release, the Devils will begin their search for a replacement immediately. In addition to needing a Colliton replacement, some very important dates are in the Devils’ rearview mirror. The NHL Draft kicks off June 26th, followed by Free Agency on July 1st.