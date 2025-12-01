Welcome to December. And in their first week, the New Jersey Devils are busy. It’s a four-game week for the Devils, three at home and one on the road. And it starts as soon as tonight.

In the links, an update on Brett Pesce.

Elsewhere, Blueshirts avoid worst-case, Carter Hart’s return, goalie trade talk, and more.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils miss Brett Pesce. After a loss on Saturday where it was obvious, head coach Sheldon Keefe provides a cautious, yet, encouraging update on the key defenseman’s status.

Devils Rink Report: There are a ton of rumors flying about right now, especially due to the Vancouver Canucks and their fire sale. That has Devils fans speculating, and the armchair GMs are manifesting Quinn Hughes to New Jersey. However, has Simon Nemec played his way to untouchable? More here 👇🏼

Be sure to like and subscribe to Devils Rink Report, and turn on those notifications for when we go LIVE every Friday on YouTube!

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: It could have been worse for the New York Rangers, who will reportedly be without Adam Fox for the next few weeks. So, what comes next for the Blueshirts?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The new-look Pittsburgh Penguins who are deploying their youth are learning some painful lessons. This is what development looks like, says Dan Kingerski.

Vegas Hockey Now: Well, here comes Carter Hart. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender has been recalled, and he’s expected to make his debut and return to the NHL on Tuesday. By the way, the Devils play Vegas on Friday.

Sportsnet: The Saturday Headlines segment. Elliotte Friedman has a healthy bit more on the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending and the timeline on which Edmonton might pursue help, as well as more on the Vancouver Canucks venturing into the trade market.