It’s official, the Montreal Canadiens will be participating in playoff hockey for a second consecutive season.

The Habs qualified for the playoffs thanks to a rather underwhelming effort by the Detroit Red Wings versus the Minnesota Wild. Detroit lost 5-4, which means they can no longer catch the Canadiens.

Of course, the Canadiens could have qualified with another win versus the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night, but regardless of the clinching moment, it’s fair to say Montreal has exceeded all expectations this season.

Whether it’s Cole Caufield‘s quest for 50 goals, Nick Suzuki‘s race to 100 points, Juraj Slafkovsky‘s continued evolution into a power forward, Lane Hutson‘s impressive blue line production, or the play of the rookie netminders, the Canadiens have epitomized excitement, while putting together one of the cleanest rebuilds in modern NHL history.

It’s particularly notable when we consider the team finished dead last in 2021-22, which allowed them to select Slafkovsky with the first overall pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Of course, the work is far from done, and if the Habs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, they’ll have to shore up their defensive play, but the NHL is littered with teams that have experienced failed rebuilds, making Montreal’s progress in just a few short years quite notable.

Home Ice In Play

If the NHL playoffs began on Sunday afternoon, the Canadiens would face the surging Buffalo Sabres with home-ice advantage.

Seeing as they’re just two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division, there’s also a possibility the Canadiens could end up facing the first-place Wild Card Team, rather than the Sabres.

It would be a fitting reward for a team that has won eight games in a row down the final stretch of the season, while holding off a slew of Eastern Conference teams also desperate to clinch their ticket to the springtime dance.

While much of the praise must be given to the players, it should also be said that head coach Martin St-Louis has done a fantastic job trusting his roster, which happens to be the youngest lineup in the league. Few, if any other coaches would be willing to give first-year players their utmost confidence, and yet the Canadiens constantly rely on Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Jakub Dobes, and Jacob Fowler when the game is on the line.

In the same vein, it shouldn’t be long until general manager Kent Hughes’ name starts to circulate as a strong candidate for the Jim Gregory Award, given to the top GM in the NHL, as voted on by a panel of his peers.

Ivan Demidov scores in the shootout. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4qRb9HPp2W — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 5, 2026