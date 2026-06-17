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NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • Put this in the “you love to see it” file, because Ivan Demidov is mentoring prospect and fellow countryman Alexander Zharovsky while he spends time in Montreal this summer.
  • Sportsnet released a rather flowering statement to inform fans that Hockey Night In Canada (HNIC), a longtime Canadian tradition, will no longer be available on CBC. They will carry it on their channels, which means fans will have to spend more to watch their hockey team play every game next season. HNIC was about bringing families together, not forcing fans to doll out their hard-earned money to prop up a mega corporation.
  • Shockingly, or not, Lane Hutson also hit the ice on Tuesday.
  • New York Rangers forward Vincent Trochcek is no longer a target for the Canadiens, according to a recent report.

Sportsnaut Network

  • At 6-foot-7 and 204 pounds, hulking New Jersey Devils prospect defenseman Anton Silayev carries major expectations. The Devils selected the Russian with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Devils head scout Mark Denehey told New Jersey Hockey Now the team never saw that happening when they walked into the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The NHL Trade Season is off and running, as the first post-Cup swap has been completed. The Philadelphia Flyers have obtained a goaltender they’ve had on their radar for some time, trading for Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Philadelphia Flyers]
  • The Florida Panthers did not come close to winning their third straight Stanley Cup championship this past season, but according to various websites, the two-time champs are one of the betting favourites to win it all again in 2027. [Florida Panthers]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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