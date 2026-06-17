Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Mike Matheson’s role changed considerably in 2025-26, but despite the drastic change in responsibilities, he still absorbed a heavy dose of minutes versus difficult competition. [Canadiens Player Grades: Matheson Adapted To Difficult Challenge]

Prospect Bryce Pickford had a fantastic season, earning WHL and CHL Defender of the Year honours, but it turns out he may have been injured throughout the year, and surgery is a possibility. [Top Canadiens Prospect Thrived While Injured, Surgery Possible]

Put this in the “you love to see it” file, because Ivan Demidov is mentoring prospect and fellow countryman Alexander Zharovsky while he spends time in Montreal this summer.

Sportsnet released a rather flowering statement to inform fans that Hockey Night In Canada (HNIC), a longtime Canadian tradition, will no longer be available on CBC. They will carry it on their channels, which means fans will have to spend more to watch their hockey team play every game next season. HNIC was about bringing families together, not forcing fans to doll out their hard-earned money to prop up a mega corporation.

A joint statement from Sportsnet and CBC: pic.twitter.com/vgVBI2u1nn — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) June 16, 2026

Shockingly, or not, Lane Hutson also hit the ice on Tuesday.

Lane Hutson is already back on the ice.



I’m not saying breaking news because this is the least surprising thing. pic.twitter.com/Mcr3FIuSuI — Alex (@ivandemigoal) June 16, 2026

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trochcek is no longer a target for the Canadiens, according to a recent report.

Vincent Mercogliano: Re Vincent Trocheck: Others have emerged as potential suitors in recent weeks; The Canadiens are not one of them, according to a league source, who noted there has been no contact between the two clubs about Trocheck – The Athletic (6/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 16, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

At 6-foot-7 and 204 pounds, hulking New Jersey Devils prospect defenseman Anton Silayev carries major expectations. The Devils selected the Russian with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Devils head scout Mark Denehey told New Jersey Hockey Now the team never saw that happening when they walked into the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada. [New Jersey Devils]

The NHL Trade Season is off and running, as the first post-Cup swap has been completed. The Philadelphia Flyers have obtained a goaltender they’ve had on their radar for some time, trading for Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Philadelphia Flyers]

The Florida Panthers did not come close to winning their third straight Stanley Cup championship this past season, but according to various websites, the two-time champs are one of the betting favourites to win it all again in 2027. [Florida Panthers]