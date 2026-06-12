The Montreal Canadiens received encouraging news when two of their first-year players were named to the All-Rookie Team, and the good times keep coming, as sniper Cole Caufield was added to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team on Friday afternoon.

The First All-Star Team is as follows:

Jason Robertson, Left Wing, Dallas Stars

Connor McDavid, Centre, Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov, Right Wing, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cale Makar, Defenceman, Colorado Avalanche

Zach Werenski, Defenceman, Columbus Blue Jackets.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Goaltender, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Second All-Star Team is as follows:

Cole Caufield, Left Wing, Montreal Canadiens

Nathan MacKinnon, Centre, Colorado Avalanche

David Pastrnak, Right Wing, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Defenceman, Buffalo Sabres

Evan Bouchard, Defenceman, Edmonton Oilers

Logan Thompson, Goaltender, Washington Capitals

Cole Caufield Brass Tacks, Voting

Seeing as he scored 51 goals in 81 games, the second-best result among all NHL players, it’s fair to suggest Caufield earned his All-Star team nomination, the first of his career.

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However, Robertson earned 15 more first-place votes, securing his presence on the first team.

It should also be noted that defenceman Lane Hutson almost earned a spot on the second team as well, finishing just outside the top-four, with 16 first-place votes to his credit.

And finally, we should also acknowledge that Nick Suzuki was among the top centres, even if he also failed to make the cut by a decent margin.

While the Habs would have been much happier with a Stanley Cup victory than a bevy of individual accolades, it’s always a good sign when some of the most important individuals in the organization start to gain recognition for their hard work in the NHL.

With Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes earning spots on the All-Rookie Team, Caufield’s Lady Byng victory, and Suzuki’s Selke, there’s no denying the Montreal Canadiens are a team on the rise, and they have very talented, young players in place, giving them an advantage over many teams that will attempt to replicate their pain-free rebuild.

All-Star Team voting via the NHL.