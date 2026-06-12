The Montreal Canadiens received encouraging news when two of their first-year players were named to the All-Rookie Team, and the good times keep coming, as sniper Cole Caufield was added to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team on Friday afternoon.
The First All-Star Team is as follows:
- Jason Robertson, Left Wing, Dallas Stars
- Connor McDavid, Centre, Edmonton Oilers
- Nikita Kucherov, Right Wing, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Cale Makar, Defenceman, Colorado Avalanche
- Zach Werenski, Defenceman, Columbus Blue Jackets.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Goaltender, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Second All-Star Team is as follows:
- Cole Caufield, Left Wing, Montreal Canadiens
- Nathan MacKinnon, Centre, Colorado Avalanche
- David Pastrnak, Right Wing, Boston Bruins
- Rasmus Dahlin, Defenceman, Buffalo Sabres
- Evan Bouchard, Defenceman, Edmonton Oilers
- Logan Thompson, Goaltender, Washington Capitals
The First and Second All-Star Teams have arrived! 🌟 #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/9BQwCgCAhm— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2026
Cole Caufield Brass Tacks, Voting
Seeing as he scored 51 goals in 81 games, the second-best result among all NHL players, it’s fair to suggest Caufield earned his All-Star team nomination, the first of his career.
However, Robertson earned 15 more first-place votes, securing his presence on the first team.
It should also be noted that defenceman Lane Hutson almost earned a spot on the second team as well, finishing just outside the top-four, with 16 first-place votes to his credit.
And finally, we should also acknowledge that Nick Suzuki was among the top centres, even if he also failed to make the cut by a decent margin.
While the Habs would have been much happier with a Stanley Cup victory than a bevy of individual accolades, it’s always a good sign when some of the most important individuals in the organization start to gain recognition for their hard work in the NHL.
With Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes earning spots on the All-Rookie Team, Caufield’s Lady Byng victory, and Suzuki’s Selke, there’s no denying the Montreal Canadiens are a team on the rise, and they have very talented, young players in place, giving them an advantage over many teams that will attempt to replicate their pain-free rebuild.
All-Star Team voting via the NHL.