The Montreal Canadiens were expected to sign top prospect Michael Hage over the weekend, now that his team has been eliminated from the NCAA Frozen Four.

The University of Michigan lost a nail bitter against the University of Denver in the semifinals, dropping a 4-3 decision in double overtime. Hage was used sparingly, as he was nursing an injury that forced him to miss previous elimination games.

However, according to reports, Hage will return to the NCAA to play in his junior season, which means he will not join the Montreal Canadiens until the end of the 2026-27 season. This development is quite surprising, given that most insiders assumed a deal was imminent, and yet, beyond the frustration of failing to add a high-end prospect to the mix, the decision does make sense when evaluating all angles.

Seeing The Forest For The Trees

While Hage represents the team’s best hopes to eventually fill the No.2 centre spot internally, it’s questionable whether he would have been able to provide an immediate impact upon making the jump from amateur to professional hockey, the biggest challenge any young player will face early in their careers.

By staying in the NCAA for an additional season, not only will Hage have another opportunity to win a national championship, thus erasing the bad taste left in his mouth from the recent elimination, it also allows him to fine tune some aspects of his skill set that aren’t quite considered NHL ready, including his defensive positioning.

He will still be considered Montreal’s top prospect once the season is over, and there are very little chances he will want to run out his rights, and sign with another NHL club. More likely, once he signs his entry-level contract, the Canadiens will receive a polished player who is fresh off a dominant season as one of the best athletes in the NCAA.