Johnny Gaudreau’s widow announces birth of third child

Credit: Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, announced the birth of the couple’s third child on Monday, seven months after he and his brother were killed in an accident in New Jersey.

Meredith revealed in an Instagram post she gave birth on April 1 to a baby boy, Carter Michael Gaudreau, who already bears special resemblances to his late father.

“I had our third baby! 4/1/25,” Meredith captioned the carousel of photos. “Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau – same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches – exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too.

Meredith Gaudreau gave birth to a son! Johnny Gaudreau's third child. 🥹❤️



(📸: @mergaudreau13 /IG) pic.twitter.com/WSPFGjJ0Hj — theScore (@theScore) April 8, 2025

““I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

Meredith and Johnny also had two other children – daughter Noa, 2, and 1-year-old son Johnny.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed while riding their bicycles in their native New Jersey in August 2024. They were in their home state for their sister’s wedding, and the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed them is alleged to have been drunk driving at the time of the collision.

Gaudreau was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the team has memorialized him throughout the NHL season.