The Vegas Golden Knights might finally have something they’ve lacked for much of the season: direction in net. This may seem like a crazy take, but stay with me.

For most of the year, the Golden Knights goaltending situation has been anything but stable. Injuries, inconsistency and stretches of poor play turned what’s typically a position of strength into a nightly question mark.

The Golden Knights thrive when they can rely on stability in net, when they know what they’re getting night after night. Instead, they spent much of the season searching for it.

They signed netminder Carter Hart in October, gave the net to Carl Lindbom when they were dealing with a myriad of injuries. Akira Schmid also got an extended look earlier in the season when they were banged up in net, too.

Now, with the playoffs approaching, that search may finally be settling.

Hart’s return from injury has been the turning point. The Golden Knights have won three in a row and while it hasn’t been flashy, and it hasn’t been perfect, but it has been noticeable. He’s tracking the puck well, moving with confidence and, most importantly, looking more and more comfortable with each start.

“I felt good,” Hart said, after his first start back from injury on April 2. “Obviously there’s a little bit to shake off when you haven’t played for a few months, but as the game went on, I felt better and better.”

That gradual build is exactly what the Golden Knights need right now, a goaltender trending in the right direction. Something that hasn’t been the case in awhile, better yet this season.

How Have Golden Knight Goaltenders Fared This Season?

The numbers tell the story of a season without a clear, dominant presence in net, but also one where each goaltender has had a role at different points.

Goaltender Games Played Save Percentage Goals Against Average Record Akira Schmid 34 .893 2.59 16-10-8 Adin Hill 26 .868 3.06 10-9-6 Carter Hart 14 .880 3.08 7-3-3

Schmid has been the most consistent over the largest sample size. His .893 save percentage isn’t eye-popping, but he’s been able to stabilize the crease during stretches when the Golden Knights needed it most during injuries.

Hill’s season has been more uneven. His .868 save percentage and 3.06 GAA highlight the inconsistency that has defined his year. For a large part of this season, he’s struggled heavily and hasn’t been able to sustain any rhythm.

Last season he signed six-year, $37.5 million contract with the Golden Knights. Depending how the season finishes and how the playoffs go, it’ll be interesting to see what happens to Hill.

Hart’s numbers come in a smaller sample, shaped heavily by injury and time missed. But the context matters. His .880 save percentage and 3.08 GAA don’t tell the full story of his return.

Since getting back into the lineup, he’s shown a steadier game, more composed positioning, better rebound control and a growing sense of timing.

Hart’s return has given the Golden Knights something they’ve been searching for. He’s playing with confidence and playing under his old head coach, John Tortorella, who coached him with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I was pretty excited. I love playing for Torts in Philly,” Hart said. “We got along really well and I think he’s gonna add a really good spark to our group here and so far, the guys seem to really like him, and he’s a good fit here.”

There are still more questions than answers at this time of year for the Golden Knights, but with a recent surge and Tortorella helping steady the group they’re beginning to look more like a team that can settle into a playoff identity.

Who Will Be The Solution in the Playoffs?

That now begs the question, who’s going to be the answer in the playoffs in net? The Golden Knights sit in third place in the Pacific Division and just a point shy of the lead in the division over the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s possible that they can still win the division amid all the noise. With that, they need reliable play in net, and Hart has the possibility at doing just that.

Despite not having a lot of time to ramp up play coming back from injury, an opportunity lies before Hart to take the Golden Knights starting job in net, with just five games left in the regular season.

“Making the most of practice time that we have, and being ready for every game,” Hart said. “We only have six games left here, and I don’t think we have any back to back, so we’ll have some practice time here, and the last six games here, just preparation and continue to these games are huge.”

That limited runway could actually work in Hart’s favor. With fewer games and no back-to-backs, he has a chance to settle in, find his rhythm and build momentum without the added pressure of a heavy workload.

If he can continue trending in the direction he’s shown since returning, the Golden Knights won’t need to search much longer. In a division race that remains tight and a playoff push that demands reliability, the Golden Knights may have already found its answer.

The only question left is whether Hart can solidify it in time.