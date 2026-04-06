By Prayitno / Thank you for (12 millions +) view from Los Angeles, USA - T-Mobile Arena, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75021449

The Vegas Golden Knights didn’t just build a franchise at T-Mobile Arena—they built it in a building that is celebrating 10 years of existence today.

Over that decade, the arena has become more than a home for hockey. It’s been a stage for defining moments, a centerpiece on the Strip and a constant presence through the rise of a team that went from expansion to champion.

From the first puck drop to a Stanley Cup, these moments have shaped both the Golden Knights and the identity of T-Mobile Arena.

3. Stanley Cup Final Game One, May 28, 2018

By the spring of 2018, the Golden Knights had already rewritten what an expansion team could be. In their first season, they not only made the playoffs, they stormed all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Something that was largely considered impossible.

Game One at T-Mobile Arena was their first taste of hockey’s biggest stage at home. The atmosphere was electric, with a fanbase that had quickly grown throughout the season. The game ended in a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals, despite that, they lost the series in five games.

Nonetheless, hosting a Stanley Cup Final game in the franchise’s first year was unheard of. It validated the team’s success and proved that T-Mobile Arena could host hockey at its highest level.

2. First Home Game, October 10, 2017

It all started here. The Golden Knights’ first-ever home game at T-Mobile Arena wasn’t just another opening night—it was the beginning of a franchise.

On October 10, 2017, the Golden Knights took the ice for the first time in front of a home crowd, defeating the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Mammoth) 5–2. Tomáš Nosek scored the first goal in arena history and the team proceeded to score four first period goals.

The energy inside the building was immediate. Fans, many of whom were experiencing NHL hockey for the first time, quickly embraced the team. What could have been a quiet debut instead became the start of one of the most remarkable expansion seasons in sports history.

That first game set the tone for everything that followed. T-Mobile Arena wasn’t just a venue—it became home ice advantage, a place where the Golden Knights would consistently thrive, and still do today.

1. First Stanley Cup Championship, June 13, 2023

Every story has a destination, and for the Golden Knights, that was June 13, 2023. After years of playoff runs and coming close, the Golden Knights got back to the Stanley Cup Final—this time against the Florida Panthers. Game 5 was at T-Mobile Arena, and it felt different from the start.

From the opening puck drop, the Golden Knights were in control. By the time the final horn sounded, the Golden Knights had put together a dominant 9–3 win to clinch the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The celebration was everything you’d expect and more. Players were all over each other on the ice, the building was going bananas and years of work finally paid off in that one moment. T-Mobile Arena, where it all started, was now the place where the biggest win in franchise history took place.

The Golden Knights hope to recreate that feeling this season. They continue their quest to win the Pacific Division for the sixth time in franchise history on Tuesday, playing against the Vancouver Canucks.