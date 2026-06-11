The Detroit Red Wings have been building for a number of years now, and after the Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance in 2026, they now hold the leagues longest active playoff drought, dating back to 2016. With their first pick in the 2026 NHL Draft being No. 47 overall, the team don’t have a way to add a top young prospect for the future, but with more than $30 million in cap space, there’s a chance they could spend big in free agency.

All of that planning potentially came undone early in the 2026 off-season, as it was recently revealed that captain and long-time star Dylan Larkin had gone to the Red Wings front office to officially request a trade. All that we know right now is that Larkin’s future in Detroit is quickly coming to an end, and while his first trade list only featured three teams, it’s likely that that will be extended and a deal will get done before the 2026/27 regular season.

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Where will Larkin be traded by the Red Wings?

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The Red Wings will have plenty of suitors for Larkin, as he has averaged 71 points per season over the last five years, and given his versatility as a center, the return for their captain could be very important to the future of the organization.

Right now, the teams we know Larkin has interest in are Florida, Minnesota and Vegas, all of whom are in the United States and feature prominent members of the Team USA Olympic squad, with many question marks being raised about the recruiting process at that tournament. It’s unclear which other teams he’d accept a deal too, but with teams like Buffalo, Anaheim, San Jose and others all looking for experienced upgrades down the middle, he’s a great fit for any of them.

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Detroit Could Target Rising Star in a Potential Deal with Anaheim

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That’s led to many mock drafts being put together, and during the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman added another potential target to the list, naming Mason McTavish as a player that could be a key piece of any deal between the Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks.

The Detroit Red Wings could get Mason McTavish in a Dylan Larkin to Anaheim trade. Per, Elliotte Friedman. — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) June 11, 2026

While some have criticized McTavish’s potential at the next level, right now it’s hard to argue with the production early in his NHL career, 77 goals and 181 points across the first 304 games he’s played for the Ducks.

The former No. 3 overall pick was once key to Anaheim’s future, but with the emergence of Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, McTavish’s role with the organization has been diminished. There would be much more in any potential trade talks between the two parties, but if Larkin was to accept a deal to head West, it’s safe to say that McTavish would certainly be a positive for Detroit as the start of a return for their captain.