The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of a trade saga with Dylan Larkin. In June, it was revealed that Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit, with the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights as destinations. Nothing has happened, and Detroit could consider a drastic move with Larkin now.

Sportnet’s Nick Kypreos believes Larkin’s “best bet” is to prepare to start the 2026-27 NHL season with the Red Wings, as written in his pre-NHL free agency article. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman won’t accept a “bad” trade in his mind, so unless other teams step up, Larkin might be with Detroit this year.

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However, is this the right move for the Red Wings? While some believe it would hurt the organization, it could, in theory, increase a potential package.

Why the Detroit Red Wings should play hardball with a Dylan Larkin trade

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If the Red Wings really wanted to trade Larkin, he would be on a new team by now. The Wild’s potential offer of Charlie Stramel, Danila Yurov, and multiple first-round picks has great future value; however, Yzerman is looking to compete during the 2026-27 NHL season. Therefore, the Detroit general manager will wait.

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The 29-year-old captain is one of the Red Wings’ best players, and Yzerman has experience with disgruntled stars. In 2014, Yzerman proved that he won’t accept a low-rated package when he traded away Martin St. Louis from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The organization acquired forward Ryan Callahan, a 2015 first-round pick, and a conditional 2014 second-round pick.

The Red Wings could be on the same road. A drawn-out process for Larkin could theoretically increase Detroit’s trade return. If the organization is against a package full of future value, a team could set up and finally trade NHL-established pieces. After all, Yzerman could accept Minnesota’s offer at any time.

Larkin has five years left on his contract, and Yzerman pointed to that fact after the 2026 NHL Draft. There is no urgency for a deal. The Red Wings can take their time and wait for the right trade package. If Larkin desperately wants out, he can always expand his trade list and allow other teams into the mix.

Yzerman and Detroit need to nail the Larkin trade, no matter how long the process plays out.

Read More: NHL Insider Drops Major Dylan Larkin Trade Update for the Detroit Red Wings