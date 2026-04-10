In a sudden twist of events, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been assigned to the Chicago Wolves for a conditioning stint following his season-ending hip surgery after the NHL’s Christmas break.

With a return to play Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins, it throws a new potential element into the Hurricanes’ goaltending for the postseason.

Under the current CBA, LTIR conditioning loans to the AHL can last a maximum of three games and/or six days, though an additional two games may be requested if needed.

BIIIIIIG SAVE BY PK pic.twitter.com/Uqf61xFPMb — x- Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 10, 2026

Sunday, Kochetkov returned to the ice with the Hurricanes, participating in a partial practice as he took shots from his teammates. It wasn’t a full practice, but it was a ‘step in the right direction’, as head coach Rod Brind’Amour put it.

The Hurricanes’ netminder expressed his feelings about the return to ice, saying that it had been a tough time for him throughout the recovery process, but that he was much happier being able to be with the team and participate in practice.

After the announcement was made that he would miss the rest of the season, it was estimated that he wouldn’t be seen on the ice until next September. However, in January, his agent was the first to predict an early return, mentioning that he may be available for the playoffs if his recovery goes well.

Pyotr Kochetkov Could Be a Game-Changer for the Hurricanes in the Playoffs

This season, Kochetkov has only played eight games in the NHL. However, six of those games resulted in wins, including a shutout. Meanwhile, Frederik Andersen has played 34, and Brandon Bussi has played 37.

If the Hurricanes can regain Kochetkov for the postseason, they will have three NHL-level goaltenders, with one being notably rested due to the lack of ice time he has had this season. It would be an advantage for the Hurricanes that no other Stanley Cup-contending teams have going into the playoffs.

Additionally, the play style versatility is another boon for the Hurricanes.

Kochetkov uses a highly athletic, acrobatic style with the ability to flip the switch between a calm, mindful approach and a frenetic, completely reactionary response with the speed to back it up. The unpredictable (and even physical) nature of his style catches skaters off guard.

Meanwhile, Andersen plays a calm positional style, which utilizes size and technique to take space away from oncoming shooters. He also has a notably strong glove hand to help when the typically slow positional method may fail.

As for Bussi, his approach lingers more on the traditional butterfly style, focusing on a strong proficiency in the basics with an occasional flash to athletic play. His play is the happy medium between that of Kochetkov and Andersen.

If the Hurricanes can regain a strong and confident Kochetkov, it could make a world of difference through the playoffs.