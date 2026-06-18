Welcome to the first installment of Carolina Hockey Now’s Morning Rumble! Here, you’ll be able to start your day with Carolina Hurricanes updates and stories, as well as news and rumors from around the hockey world!

In today’s column, we’ll get some details on the Stanley Cup, the upcoming parade, and the shocking news that the Hurricanes said ‘nah’ on an opportunity to trade with the Dallas Stars for their star winger Jason Robertson. Elsewhere in the Rumble, we’ll also take a look at the Chicago Wolves and the continuing of an adorable tradition.

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What’s the Latest for the Stanley Cup?

The Carolina Hurricanes are soaking up every moment (and every ounce of champagne) as they keep the party going following their first Stanley Cup win since 2006. The cup is traveling to and fro through the Triangle area, with some folks even trying to track its journey on the r/Canes Subreddit.

There won’t be much need for tracking Saturday, though – we know where the Cup will be then. At 11AM, the Hurricanes will begin the ‘Canes Championship Celebration’, kicking it off with a parade before the Rally at City Plaza.

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Parade Route, courtesy of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tots in the Cup

It isn’t a Stanley Cup win until someone puts their baby in the bowl, and that has officially been verifiably accomplished for the Hurricanes. Taylor Hall’s wife, Rachel, shared a photo on her Instagram story of their youngest child, Chance – who was born in October – continuing the tradition. Adorable!

EXTREME CUTENESS ALERT 🥹



Taylor Hall's son is in the #StanleyCup!



(📸: IG/rachelrushhall) pic.twitter.com/wwCPBLqUgl — NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2026

A Tale of Two Cities

While the Hurricanes celebrate their championship, their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, are on the brink of elimination from the Calder Cup Final. The first three games have been dropped by the Wolves, giving the Toronto Marlies the opportunity to sweep them Thursday night.

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

NHL Trade Rumors: Chris Johnston broke the news – Jason Robertson was on the table during the infamous Mikko Ranatanen saga in March 2025, but the Hurricanes chose Logan Stankoven over the then 80-point scorer. Oh, how GLAD we are for that!

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is Anton Silayev the next Zdeno Chara? New Jersey Devils head scout Mark Denehey had a lot to say about their ‘Unicorn’ of a defensive prospect in an exclusive interview with James Nichols, and it’s definitely something fans of Metropolitan Division rivals should make note of.

San Jose Hockey Now: The South Carolina native, Michael Kesselring, is on the move again! After 34 regular season games played with his last stop, the Buffalo Sabres, the Florence-born defenseman has been traded to the San Jose Sharks to bolster their blue line. His father, Casey Kesselring, was a prominent forward for the ECHL’s now defunct Pee Dee Pride in both seasons he played there. (I know, I know, he only lived in Pee Dee for his first couple years of life – but we’ll still claim him as a Carolinian!)

Sheng Peng has all of the trade details and a full analysis of the Sharks’ acquisition!

Sportsnet: Canada Post announced a new Indigenous leaders stamp, and Bryan Trottier and his glorious mustache will be featured!

ESPN: The numbers are officially in, and the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs were the most watched on record in the US with 1.8 million viewers, and the most watched Stanley Cup Final since 2019.

Meanwhile, two major steps were made for the league as a pair of coaches were officially announced. Jim Hiller will make his return to the position for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ryan Craig has been promoted from the Henderson Silver Knights’ AHL bench to the Vegas Golden Knights.