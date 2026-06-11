With the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights tied once more, the Stanley Cup Final returns to ‘Raleighwood’ for Game 5.

The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM EDT.

Tying the series 2-2 in Game 4, the Hurricanes had their most complete game of the SCF yet.

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In the first three and a half minutes, they claimed a two-goal lead thanks to Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, with Blake’s having been an extension of the power play, coming just four seconds after the advantage officially ended.

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Mark Stone got one back on a breakaway for the Golden Knights, but Jordan Staal erased it with a power-play goal before the end of the frame.

Despite Vegas scoring twice in the second period, Carolina stayed on their game, and it paid off in the third period. Staal scored for the second time to get the go-ahead goal, and it was the game-winner.

You can read all about it here!

In the Crease

In the previous game, Carter Hart notched an interesting stat, becoming the only goaltender in NHL history to allow four goals or more in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. Nonetheless, he is the likely starter going into Game 5.

Meanwhile, it is still up for debate whether Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi will get the start. In Game 4, Bussi got the first postseason start of his NHL career, and he played very well. Meanwhile, Andersen was not on the bench, with Pyotr Kochetkov as the backup instead. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said that the choice was not made due to injury, but instead to give him rest.

Projected Carolina Hurricanes Lines

Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho – Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall – Logan Stankoven – Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers – Jordan Staal – Seth Jarvis

William Carrier – Mark Jankowski – Eric Robinson

Defense

Jaccob Slavin – Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller – Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin

Goaltenders

Brandon Bussi / Frederik Andersen

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Brett Howden – William Karlsson – Mitch Marner

Tomas Hertl – Colton Sissons – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Smith – Nic Dowd – Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon – Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders

Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Special Teams

Carolina Hurricanes power play: 16.4% (11th, up one spot from previous game)

Carolina Hurricanes penalty kill: 92.3% (2nd)

Vegas Golden Knights power play: 20.7% (5th)

Vegas Golden Knights penalty kill: 83.1% (8th)

Hurricanes Game Notes

Jordan Staal became just the third player in NHL history to post five goals through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, joining Wayne Gretzky in 1985 with the Edmonton Oilers and Mario Lemieux in 1992 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Interestingly, Gretzky and Lemieux were also captains of their teams at the time.

Brandon Bussi became just the third goaltender in the expansion era of the NHL to have his first postseason start in the Stanley Cup Final, joining Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2015 with Tampa Bay Lightning, and Jussi Markkanen in 2006 with Edmonton Oilers – the latter of which was, ironically, versus the Hurricanes.

Though the Stanley Cup Final will only be available via national broadcasts, local play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco and analyst Tripp Tracy will continue to call games on the Hurricanes’ radio partner. 99.9 The Fan.

How To Watch

TV: ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Radio: 99.9 The Fan