The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off an immense victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night, officially tying the series with the Vegas Golden Knights 2-2. The NHL’s biggest series has been highly competitive thus far, and with the series shifting back to Carolina for Game 5, absolutely anything could happen.

It wasn’t without drama, however, as the team allowed Vegas to come back and tie the game before a clutch goal from captain Jordan Staal sealed the road victory.

Go Ad-Free

Hurricanes Turn to Brandon Bussi in Net

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This came after the Hurricanes made a huge decision before the game, opting for 27-year-old Brandon Bussi as their starting goaltender after some clutch performances this post-season thus far. While he allowed three goals on 21 shots in the game, Bussi did just enough to get the job done, potentially solidifying himself as the ‘Canes starter for the remainder of what has been a thrilling series thus far.

However, Frederik Andersen has carried the team all postseason long, and given how much he means to the team, the fans, and the organization, Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour may be looking for a way to get him back into the lineup moving forward.

Go Ad-Free

Rod Brind’Amour Explains Frederik Andersen’s Absence

Rod Brind'Amour confirms Frederik Andersen was a healthy scratch. pic.twitter.com/dYXC4qRnBI — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) June 10, 2026

Through the first three games of the series, Andersen has struggled mightily against Vegas, allowing 5 goals on 23 shots, 3 goals on 26 shots, and the worst performance of all in Game 3, where he gave up 4 goals on the first 16 shots of the game.

That led to him taking a break from the team on Monday ahead of Game 4, and while many believed he would return, he wasn’t active at all for the game, as Pyotr Kochetkov served as the backup for Carolina. Now, Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour has addressed Andersen’s absence, stating that he simply needed a break, confirming he was indeed a healthy scratch for Game 4.

“Freddy needed a break.”

After dominating through the early parts of the post-season, the Golden Knights have simply figured Andersen out, and given how much of an effect this may have had on him mentally, it makes sense that the team wanted to give him a break ahead of a must-win Game 4.

Ahead of Game 5 back on home ice, this gives Brind’Amour a massive decision to make, and while Andersen has struggled for the entire series, if he can rekindle the form he had through a dominant run against Ottawa, Philadelphia, and Montreal, he’s the starter that may lead them all the way to the Cup.