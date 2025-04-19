2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Schedule, dates, times, results for each series

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The two-month journey to crown the 2025 Stanley Cup champion begins April 19. The Stanley Cup Playoffs start with 16 teams, half of the League’s 32, taking part in eight first-round series, four each in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

Each series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven. Last season, it took the Florida Panthers all seven games to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the first championship in franchise history.

The Panthers are back to defend their title. They will play a first-round rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There’s also one other rematch from the 2024 first round: the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet for the fourth consecutive year in the opening round of the playoffs.

Five teams that didn’t make the postseason in 2024, qualified this season: The Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues.

