2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Schedule, dates, times, results for each series

Updated:
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The two-month journey to crown the 2025 Stanley Cup champion begins April 19. The Stanley Cup Playoffs start with 16 teams, half of the League’s 32, taking part in eight first-round series, four each in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

Each series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven. Last season, it took the Florida Panthers all seven games to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the first championship in franchise history.

The Panthers are back to defend their title. They will play a first-round rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There’s also one other rematch from the 2024 first round: the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet for the fourth consecutive year in the opening round of the playoffs.

Five teams that didn’t make the postseason in 2024, qualified this season: The Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Schedule, dates, times, results for each series

Here’s all you need to know for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Round 1

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators
      • Game 1 — Apr 20, 11:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
        OTT vs TOR
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 22, 11:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena
        OTT vs TOR
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 24, 11:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
        TOR vs OTT
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 26, 11:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
        TOR vs OTT
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
        OTT vs TOR
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
        TOR vs OTT
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
        OTT vs TOR
        Upcoming
  • Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
      • Game 1 — Apr 23, 12:30 AM at Amalie Arena
        FLA vs TBL
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 24, 10:30 PM at Amalie Arena
        FLA vs TBL
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 26, 5:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
        TBL vs FLA
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 28, 4:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
        TBL vs FLA
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Amalie Arena
        FLA vs TBL
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
        TBL vs FLA
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Amalie Arena
        FLA vs TBL
        Upcoming
  • Washington Capitals vs Montréal Canadiens
      • Game 1 — Apr 21, 11:00 PM at Capital One Arena
        MTL vs WSH
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 23, 11:00 PM at Capital One Arena
        MTL vs WSH
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 25, 11:00 PM at Centre Bell
        WSH vs MTL
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 27, 10:30 PM at Centre Bell
        WSH vs MTL
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Capital One Arena
        MTL vs WSH
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Centre Bell
        WSH vs MTL
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Capital One Arena
        MTL vs WSH
        Upcoming
  • Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils
      • Game 1 — Apr 20, 7:00 PM at Lenovo Center
        NJD vs CAR
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 22, 10:00 PM at Lenovo Center
        NJD vs CAR
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 26, 12:00 AM at Prudential Center
        CAR vs NJD
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 27, 7:30 PM at Prudential Center
        CAR vs NJD
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Lenovo Center
        NJD vs CAR
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Prudential Center
        CAR vs NJD
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Lenovo Center
        NJD vs CAR
        Upcoming
  • Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues
      • Game 1 — Apr 19, 10:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
        STL vs WPG
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 21, 11:30 PM at Canada Life Centre
        STL vs WPG
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:30 AM at Enterprise Center
        WPG vs STL
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 27, 5:00 PM at Enterprise Center
        WPG vs STL
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
        STL vs WPG
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Enterprise Center
        WPG vs STL
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
        STL vs WPG
        Upcoming
  • Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche
      • Game 1 — Apr 20, 12:30 AM at American Airlines Center
        COL vs DAL
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 22, 1:30 AM at American Airlines Center
        COL vs DAL
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 24, 1:30 AM at Ball Arena
        DAL vs COL
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 27, 1:30 AM at Ball Arena
        DAL vs COL
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 28, 4:00 PM at American Airlines Center
        COL vs DAL
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Ball Arena
        DAL vs COL
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at American Airlines Center
        COL vs DAL
        Upcoming
  • Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild
      • Game 1 — Apr 21, 2:00 AM at T-Mobile Arena
        MIN vs VGK
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 23, 3:00 AM at T-Mobile Arena
        MIN vs VGK
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:00 AM at Xcel Energy Center
        VGK vs MIN
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 26, 8:00 PM at Xcel Energy Center
        VGK vs MIN
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at T-Mobile Arena
        MIN vs VGK
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Xcel Energy Center
        VGK vs MIN
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at T-Mobile Arena
        MIN vs VGK
        Upcoming
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers
      • Game 1 — Apr 22, 2:00 AM at Crypto.com Arena
        EDM vs LAK
        Upcoming
      • Game 2 — Apr 24, 2:00 AM at Crypto.com Arena
        EDM vs LAK
        Upcoming
      • Game 3 — Apr 26, 2:00 AM at Rogers Place
        LAK vs EDM
        Upcoming
      • Game 4 — Apr 28, 1:30 AM at Rogers Place
        LAK vs EDM
        Upcoming
      • Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Crypto.com Arena
        EDM vs LAK
        Upcoming
      • Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Rogers Place
        LAK vs EDM
        Upcoming
      • Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at Crypto.com Arena
        EDM vs LAK
        Upcoming

Round 2 - TBD

Round 3 - TBD

Round 4 - TBD

