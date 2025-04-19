The two-month journey to crown the 2025 Stanley Cup champion begins April 19. The Stanley Cup Playoffs start with 16 teams, half of the League’s 32, taking part in eight first-round series, four each in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Each series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven. Last season, it took the Florida Panthers all seven games to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the first championship in franchise history.
The Panthers are back to defend their title. They will play a first-round rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There’s also one other rematch from the 2024 first round: the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet for the fourth consecutive year in the opening round of the playoffs.
Five teams that didn’t make the postseason in 2024, qualified this season: The Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues.
Related: 2025 NHL Draft order, including Lottery odds, picks for every team at conclusion of season
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Schedule, dates, times, results for each series
Here’s all you need to know for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Round 1
- Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 11:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
OTT vs TOR
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 22, 11:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena
OTT vs TOR
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 24, 11:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
TOR vs OTT
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 26, 11:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
TOR vs OTT
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
OTT vs TOR
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
TOR vs OTT
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
OTT vs TOR
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 11:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
- Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
- Game 1 — Apr 23, 12:30 AM at Amalie Arena
FLA vs TBL
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 24, 10:30 PM at Amalie Arena
FLA vs TBL
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 26, 5:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
TBL vs FLA
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 28, 4:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
TBL vs FLA
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Amalie Arena
FLA vs TBL
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Amerant Bank Arena
TBL vs FLA
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Amalie Arena
FLA vs TBL
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 23, 12:30 AM at Amalie Arena
- Washington Capitals vs Montréal Canadiens
- Game 1 — Apr 21, 11:00 PM at Capital One Arena
MTL vs WSH
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 23, 11:00 PM at Capital One Arena
MTL vs WSH
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 25, 11:00 PM at Centre Bell
WSH vs MTL
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 27, 10:30 PM at Centre Bell
WSH vs MTL
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Capital One Arena
MTL vs WSH
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Centre Bell
WSH vs MTL
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Capital One Arena
MTL vs WSH
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 21, 11:00 PM at Capital One Arena
- Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 7:00 PM at Lenovo Center
NJD vs CAR
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 22, 10:00 PM at Lenovo Center
NJD vs CAR
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 26, 12:00 AM at Prudential Center
CAR vs NJD
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 27, 7:30 PM at Prudential Center
CAR vs NJD
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Lenovo Center
NJD vs CAR
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Prudential Center
CAR vs NJD
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Lenovo Center
NJD vs CAR
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 7:00 PM at Lenovo Center
- Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues
- Game 1 — Apr 19, 10:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
STL vs WPG
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 21, 11:30 PM at Canada Life Centre
STL vs WPG
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:30 AM at Enterprise Center
WPG vs STL
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 27, 5:00 PM at Enterprise Center
WPG vs STL
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 30, 4:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
STL vs WPG
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 2, 4:00 PM at Enterprise Center
WPG vs STL
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 4, 4:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
STL vs WPG
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 19, 10:00 PM at Canada Life Centre
- Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 12:30 AM at American Airlines Center
COL vs DAL
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 22, 1:30 AM at American Airlines Center
COL vs DAL
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 24, 1:30 AM at Ball Arena
DAL vs COL
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 27, 1:30 AM at Ball Arena
DAL vs COL
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 28, 4:00 PM at American Airlines Center
COL vs DAL
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Ball Arena
DAL vs COL
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at American Airlines Center
COL vs DAL
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 20, 12:30 AM at American Airlines Center
- Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild
- Game 1 — Apr 21, 2:00 AM at T-Mobile Arena
MIN vs VGK
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 23, 3:00 AM at T-Mobile Arena
MIN vs VGK
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 25, 1:00 AM at Xcel Energy Center
VGK vs MIN
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 26, 8:00 PM at Xcel Energy Center
VGK vs MIN
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at T-Mobile Arena
MIN vs VGK
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Xcel Energy Center
VGK vs MIN
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at T-Mobile Arena
MIN vs VGK
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 21, 2:00 AM at T-Mobile Arena
- Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers
- Game 1 — Apr 22, 2:00 AM at Crypto.com Arena
EDM vs LAK
Upcoming
- Game 2 — Apr 24, 2:00 AM at Crypto.com Arena
EDM vs LAK
Upcoming
- Game 3 — Apr 26, 2:00 AM at Rogers Place
LAK vs EDM
Upcoming
- Game 4 — Apr 28, 1:30 AM at Rogers Place
LAK vs EDM
Upcoming
- Game 5 — Apr 29, 4:00 PM at Crypto.com Arena
EDM vs LAK
Upcoming
- Game 6 — May 1, 4:00 PM at Rogers Place
LAK vs EDM
Upcoming
- Game 7 — May 3, 4:00 PM at Crypto.com Arena
EDM vs LAK
Upcoming
- Game 1 — Apr 22, 2:00 AM at Crypto.com Arena