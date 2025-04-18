2025 NHL Draft order: NHL Draft lottery odds after regular season, NHL Draft picks by team 2025

Credit: GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NHL regular season has drawn to a close with all eyes shifting toward the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, the season is over for more than half the teams in the league and the offseason will become the focus for every team eliminated during the playoffs. Here you can find the 2025 NHL Draft order for every round with NHL Draft picks by team.

Of course, the 2025 NHL Draft order is not quite official with the NHL Draft lottery still looming. However, we’ll keep you updated on where things stand with draft picks by team up to the NHL Draft on June 27.

2025 NHL Draft order

Here is the tentative 2025 NHL Draft order right now. The NHL Draft lottery will determine who has the first and second overall picks in 2025. We’ll provide updates to the NHL Draft order following both the lottery and the NHL playoffs.

Round 1 San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders New York Rangers* Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Utah Hockey Club Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens (CGY) Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames (NJ) St. Louis Blues Col. Blue Jackets (MIN) Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames (FLA) Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers (EDM) Philadelphia Flyers (EDM) Nashville Predators (TB) Los Angeles Kings San Jose Sharks (DAL) Chicago Blackhawks (TOR) Nashville Predators (VGK) Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets Round 2 San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals (BOS) Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers (ANA) Montreal Canadiens (PIT) New York Islanders New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings Philadelphia Flyers (CBJ) Utah Hockey Club Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers (CGY) Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins (STL) Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (OTT) Toronto Maple Leafs (FLA) Boston Bruins (CAR) Anaheim Ducks (EDM) Calgary Flames (COL) Nashville Predators (TB) Tampa Bay Lightning (LA) Chicago Blackhawks (DAL) Seattle Kraken (TOR) Vegas Golden Knights Pittsburgh Penguins (WAS) New Jersey Devils (WPG) Round 3 Vancouver Canucks (SJ) Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins New York Rangers (SEA) Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders Detroit Red Wings (NYR) Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Utah Hockey Club Montreal Canadiens (VAN) Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens Montreal Canadiens (NJ) Edmonton Oilers (STL) Pittsburgh Penguins (MIN) Pittsburgh Penguins (OTT) Ottawa Senators (FLA) Washington Capitals (CAR) Toronto Maple Leafs (EDM) San Jose Sharks (COL) Carolina Hurricanes (TB) Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars Anaheim Ducks (TOR) New Jersey Devils (VGK) Golden Knights (WSH) Winnipeg Jets

Round 4 Ottawa Senators (SJS) Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators Boston Bruins (PHI) Montreal Canadiens (BOS) Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers (ANA) Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders Chicago Blackhawks (NYR) Anaheim Ducks (DET) Columbus Blue Jackets Utah Hockey Club Colorado Avalanche (VAN) Florida Panthers (CGY) Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils San Jose Sharks (STL) Buffalo Sabres (MIN) Vancouver Canucks (OTT) Calgary Flames (FLA) Carolina Hurricanes Tampa Bay Lightning (EDM) New York Rangers (COL) Detroit Red Wings (TB) Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken (DAL) Minnesota Wild (TOR) Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals San Jose Sharks (WPG)* Round 5 Florida Panthers (SJS) Pittsburgh Penguins (SJS) Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Toronto Maple Leafs (PIT) New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins (NYR) Detroit Red Wings Minnesota Wild (CBJ) Utah Hockey Club Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens Dallas Stars (NJ) St. Louis Blues New York Rangers (MIN) Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Philadelphia Flyers (CAR) Anaheim Ducks (EDM) San Jose Sharks (COL) Tampa Bay Lightning Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars Toronto Maple Leafs Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets Round 6 New Jersey Devil (SJS) Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins New York Rangers (SEA) Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Utah Hockey Club Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils St. Louis Blues Minnesota Wild Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers Nashville Predators (COL) Carolina Hurricanes (TB) Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars Toronto Maple Leafs Vegas Golden Knights Golden Knights (WAS) Winnipeg Jets

Round 7 Tampa Bay Lightning (SJS) Chicago Blackhawks Buffalo Sabres (NSH) Los Angeles Kings (PHI) Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders New York Rangers* Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Tampa Bay Lightning (UTAH) Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks (NJD) Detroit Red Wings (STL) Tampa Bay Lightning (MIN) Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers Colorado Avalanche Tampa Bay Lightning Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets (VGK) Buffalo Sabres (WAS) Winnipeg Jets

2025 NHL Draft lottery odds

Here are the NHL Draft lottery odds at the end of the regular season.

Pick Team Lottery No. 1 pick odds 1 Sharks 18.5% 25.5% 2 Blackhawks 13.5% 13.5% 3 Predators 11.5% 11.5% 4 Flyers 9.5% 9.5% 5 Bruins 8.5% 8.5% 6 Kraken 7.5% 7.5% 7 Sabres 6.5% 6.5% 8 Ducks 6.0% 6.0% 9 Penguins 5.0% 5.0% 10 Islanders 3.5% 3.5% 11 Rangers* 3.0% 3.0% 12 Red Wings 2.5% 0% 13 Blue Jackets 2.0% 0% 14 Utah Hockey Club 1.5% 0% 15 Canucks 0.5% 0% 16 Canadiens (via CAL) 0.5% 0%

NHL Draft picks by team 2025

