2025 NHL Draft order: NHL Draft lottery odds after regular season, NHL Draft picks by team 2025

Updated:
2025 NHL Draft order, NHL Draft lottery odds, NHL Draft picks by team
Credit: GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NHL regular season has drawn to a close with all eyes shifting toward the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, the season is over for more than half the teams in the league and the offseason will become the focus for every team eliminated during the playoffs. Here you can find the 2025 NHL Draft order for every round with NHL Draft picks by team.

Of course, the 2025 NHL Draft order is not quite official with the NHL Draft lottery still looming. However, we’ll keep you updated on where things stand with draft picks by team up to the NHL Draft on June 27.

2025 NHL Draft order

Here is the tentative 2025 NHL Draft order right now. The NHL Draft lottery will determine who has the first and second overall picks in 2025. We’ll provide updates to the NHL Draft order following both the lottery and the NHL playoffs.

Round 1

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Philadelphia Flyers
  5. Boston Bruins
  6. Seattle Kraken
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Anaheim Ducks
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. New York Islanders
  11. New York Rangers*
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Columbus Blue Jackets
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Montreal Canadiens (CGY)
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. Calgary Flames (NJ)
  19. St. Louis Blues
  20. Col. Blue Jackets (MIN)
  21. Ottawa Senators
  22. Calgary Flames (FLA)
  23. Carolina Hurricanes
  24. Philadelphia Flyers (EDM)
  25. Philadelphia Flyers (EDM)
  26. Nashville Predators (TB)
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. San Jose Sharks (DAL)
  29. Chicago Blackhawks (TOR)
  30. Nashville Predators (VGK)
  31. Washington Capitals
  32. Winnipeg Jets

Round 2

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Philadelphia Flyers
  5. Washington Capitals (BOS)
  6. Seattle Kraken
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Philadelphia Flyers (ANA)
  9. Montreal Canadiens (PIT)
  10. New York Islanders
  11. New York Rangers
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Philadelphia Flyers (CBJ)
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Philadelphia Flyers (CGY)
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. New Jersey Devils
  19. Boston Bruins (STL)
  20. Minnesota Wild
  21. San Jose Sharks (OTT)
  22. Toronto Maple Leafs (FLA)
  23. Boston Bruins (CAR)
  24. Anaheim Ducks (EDM)
  25. Calgary Flames (COL)
  26. Nashville Predators (TB)
  27. Tampa Bay Lightning (LA)
  28. Chicago Blackhawks (DAL)
  29. Seattle Kraken (TOR)
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Pittsburgh Penguins (WAS)
  32. New Jersey Devils (WPG)

Round 3

  1. Vancouver Canucks (SJ)
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Philadelphia Flyers
  5. Boston Bruins
  6. New York Rangers (SEA)
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Anaheim Ducks
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. New York Islanders
  11. Detroit Red Wings (NYR)
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Columbus Blue Jackets
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Montreal Canadiens (VAN)
  16. Calgary Flames
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. Montreal Canadiens (NJ)
  19. Edmonton Oilers (STL)
  20. Pittsburgh Penguins (MIN)
  21. Pittsburgh Penguins (OTT)
  22. Ottawa Senators (FLA)
  23. Washington Capitals (CAR)
  24. Toronto Maple Leafs (EDM)
  25. San Jose Sharks (COL)
  26. Carolina Hurricanes (TB)
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. Dallas Stars
  29. Anaheim Ducks (TOR)
  30. New Jersey Devils (VGK)
  31. Golden Knights (WSH)
  32. Winnipeg Jets

Round 4

  1. Ottawa Senators (SJS)
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Boston Bruins (PHI)
  5. Montreal Canadiens (BOS)
  6. Seattle Kraken
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. New York Rangers (ANA)
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. New York Islanders
  11. Chicago Blackhawks (NYR)
  12. Anaheim Ducks (DET)
  13. Columbus Blue Jackets
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Colorado Avalanche (VAN)
  16. Florida Panthers (CGY)
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. New Jersey Devils
  19. San Jose Sharks (STL)
  20. Buffalo Sabres (MIN)
  21. Vancouver Canucks (OTT)
  22. Calgary Flames (FLA)
  23. Carolina Hurricanes
  24. Tampa Bay Lightning (EDM)
  25. New York Rangers (COL)
  26. Detroit Red Wings (TB)
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. Seattle Kraken (DAL)
  29. Minnesota Wild (TOR)
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Washington Capitals
  32. San Jose Sharks (WPG)*

Round 5

  1. Florida Panthers (SJS)
  2. Pittsburgh Penguins (SJS)
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Philadelphia Flyers
  5. Boston Bruins
  6. Seattle Kraken
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Anaheim Ducks
  9. Toronto Maple Leafs (PIT)
  10. New York Islanders
  11. Pittsburgh Penguins (NYR)
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Minnesota Wild (CBJ)
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Calgary Flames
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. Dallas Stars (NJ)
  19. St. Louis Blues
  20. New York Rangers (MIN)
  21. Ottawa Senators
  22. Florida Panthers
  23. Philadelphia Flyers (CAR)
  24. Anaheim Ducks (EDM)
  25. San Jose Sharks (COL)
  26. Tampa Bay Lightning
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. Dallas Stars
  29. Toronto Maple Leafs
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Washington Capitals
  32. Winnipeg Jets

Round 6

  1. New Jersey Devil (SJS)
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Nashville Predators
  4. Philadelphia Flyers
  5. Boston Bruins
  6. New York Rangers (SEA)
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Anaheim Ducks
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. New York Islanders
  11. New York Rangers
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Columbus Blue Jackets
  14. Utah Hockey Club
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Calgary Flames
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. New Jersey Devils
  19. St. Louis Blues
  20. Minnesota Wild
  21. Ottawa Senators
  22. Florida Panthers
  23. Carolina Hurricanes
  24. Edmonton Oilers
  25. Nashville Predators (COL)
  26. Carolina Hurricanes (TB)
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. Dallas Stars
  29. Toronto Maple Leafs
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Golden Knights (WAS)
  32. Winnipeg Jets

Round 7

  1. Tampa Bay Lightning (SJS)
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Buffalo Sabres (NSH)
  4. Los Angeles Kings (PHI)
  5. Boston Bruins
  6. Seattle Kraken
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Anaheim Ducks
  9. Pittsburgh Penguins
  10. New York Islanders
  11. New York Rangers*
  12. Detroit Red Wings
  13. Columbus Blue Jackets
  14. Tampa Bay Lightning (UTAH)
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Calgary Flames
  17. Montreal Canadiens
  18. San Jose Sharks (NJD)
  19. Detroit Red Wings (STL)
  20. Tampa Bay Lightning (MIN)
  21. Ottawa Senators
  22. Florida Panthers
  23. Carolina Hurricanes
  24. Edmonton Oilers
  25. Colorado Avalanche
  26. Tampa Bay Lightning
  27. Los Angeles Kings
  28. Dallas Stars
  29. Toronto Maple Leafs
  30. Columbus Blue Jackets (VGK)
  31. Buffalo Sabres (WAS)
  32. Winnipeg Jets

2025 NHL Draft lottery odds

Here are the NHL Draft lottery odds at the end of the regular season.

PickTeamLotteryNo. 1 pick odds
1Sharks18.5%25.5%
2Blackhawks13.5%13.5%
3Predators11.5%11.5%
4Flyers9.5%9.5%
5Bruins8.5%8.5%
6Kraken7.5%7.5%
7Sabres6.5%6.5%
8Ducks6.0%6.0%
9Penguins5.0%5.0%
10Islanders3.5%3.5%
11Rangers*3.0%3.0%
12Red Wings2.5%0%
13Blue Jackets2.0%0%
14Utah Hockey Club1.5%0%
15Canucks0.5%0%
16Canadiens (via CAL)0.5%0%

NHL Draft picks by team 2025

Here are the NHL Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ll provide updates following any trades made during the 2025 NHL offseason. We’ve listed the teams in alphabetical order.

  • Anaheim Ducks
    • 1st – Ducks
    • 2nd – Jets
    • 3rd – Ducks
    • 3rd – Maple Leafs
    • 4th – Red Wings
    • 5th – Ducks
    • 5th – Oilers
    • 6th – Ducks
    • 7th – Ducks
  • Boston Bruins
    • 1st – Bruins
    • 2nd – Blues
    • 2nd – Hurricanes
    • 3rd – Bruins
    • 4th – Flyers
    • 5th – Bruins
    • 6th – Bruins
    • 7th – Bruins
  • Buffalo Sabres
    • 1st – Sabres
    • 2nd – Sabres
    • 3rd – Sabres
    • 4th – Sabres
    • 4th – Wild
    • 5th – Sabres
    • 6th – Sabres
    • 7th – Sabres
    • 7th – Predators
    • 7th – Capitals
  • Calgary Flames
    • 1st – Devils
    • 1st – Pathers
    • 2nd – Avalanche
    • 3rd – Flames
    • 5th – Flames
    • 6th – Flames
    • 7th – Flames
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    • 1st – Hurricanes
    • 3rd – Lightning
    • 4th – Hurricanes
    • 6th – Lightning
    • 6th – Hurricanes
    • 7th – Hurricanes
  • Chicago Blackhawks
    • 1st – Blackhawks
    • 1st – Maple Leafs
    • 2nd – Blackhawks
    • 2nd – Stars
    • 3rd – Blackhawks
    • 4th – Blackhawks
    • 4th – Rangers
    • 6th – Blackhawks
    • 7th – Blackhawks
  • Colorado Avalanche
    • 4th – Canucks
    • 7th – Avalanche
  • Columbus Blue Jackets
    • 1st – Blue Jackets
    • 1st – Wild
    • 3rd – Blue Jackets
    • 4th – Blue Jackets
    • 6th – Blue Jackets
    • 7th – Golden Knights
    • 7th – Blue Jackets
  • Dallas Stars
    • 3rd – Stars*
      • Goes to SJS if DAL wins Cup Final
    • 5th – Stars
    • 5th – Devils
    • 6th – Stars
    • 7th – Stars
  • Detroit Red Wings
    • 1st – Red Wings
    • 2nd – Red Wings
    • 3rd – Red Wings
    • 3rd – Rangers
    • 4th – Lightning
    • 5th – Red Wings
    • 6th – Red Wings
    • 7th – Red Wings
    • 7th – Blues
  • Edmonton Oilers
    • 3rd – Blues
    • 6th – Oilers
    • 7th – Oilers
  • Florida Panthers
    • 4th – Flames
    • 4th – Panthers
    • 5th – Sharks
    • 5th – Panthers
    • 6th – Panthers
    • 7th – Panthers
  • Los Angeles Kings
    • 1st – Kings
    • 2nd – Kings
    • 3rd – Kings
    • 4th – Kings
    • 5th – Kings
    • 6th – Kings
    • 7th – Flyers
  • Minnesota Wild
    • 2nd – Wild
    • 4th – Maple Leafs
    • 5th – Blue Jackets
    • 6th – Wild
  • Montreal Canadiens
    • 1st – Canadiens
    • 1st – Flames
    • 2nd – Canadiens
    • 2nd – Penguins
    • 3rd – Canadiens
    • 3rd – Devils
    • 3rd – Canucks
    • 4th – Canadiens
    • 4th – Bruins
    • 5th – Canadiens
    • 6th – Canadiens
    • 7th – Canadiens
  • Nashville Predators
    • 1st – Predators
    • 1st – Lightning
    • 1st – Golden Knights
    • 2nd – Predators
    • 2nd – Lightning
    • 3rd – Predators
    • 4th – Predators
    • 5th – Predators
    • 6th – Predators
    • 6th – Avalanche
  • New Jersey Devils
    • 2nd – Devils
    • 2nd – Oilers
    • 3rd – Golden Knights
    • 4th – Devils
    • 6th – Sharks
    • 6th – Devils
  • New York Islanders
    • 1st – Islanders
    • 2nd – Islanders
    • 3rd – Islanders
    • 4th – Islanders
    • 5th – Islanders
    • 6th – Islanders
    • 7th – Islanders
  • New York Rangers
    • 1st – Rangers*
      • 1-13 protection or goes to PIT
    • 2nd – Rangers
    • 3rd – Kraken
    • 4th – Avalanche
    • 4th – Ducks
    • 6th – Wild
    • 6th – Kraken
    • 6th – Rangers
    • 7th – Rangers
  • Ottawa Senators
    • 1st – Denators
    • 3rd – Panthers
    • 4th – Sharks
    • 5th – Senators
    • 6th – Senators
    • 7th – Senators
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    • 1st – Flyers
    • 1st – Oilers
    • 1st – Avalanche
    • 2nd – Flyers
    • 2nd – Ducks
    • 2nd – Blue Jackets
    • 2nd – Flames
    • 3rd – Flyers
    • 5th – Flyers
    • 5th – Hurricanes
    • 6th – Flyers
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    • 1st – Penguins
    • 1st – Rangers*
      • 1-13 protected
        • 2026 NYR (unprotected)
    • 2nd – Capitals
    • 3rd – Penguins
    • 3rd – Wild
    • 3rd – Senators
    • 4th – Penguins
    • 5th – Blackhawks
    • 5th – Rangers
    • 6th – Penguins
    • 7th – Penguins
  • San Jose Sharks
    • 1st – Sharls
    • 1st – Stars
    • 2nd – Sharks
    • 2nd – Senators
    • 3rd – Avalanche
    • 4th – Blue Jackets
    • 4th – Stars/Jets*
      • 3rd if DAL wins Stanley Cup Final
    • 5th – Avalanche
    • 7th – Devila
  • Seattle Kraken
    • 1st – Kraken
    • 2nd – Kraken
    • 2nd – Maple Leafs
    • 4th – Kraken
    • 4th- Stars
    • 5th – Kraken
    • 7th – Kraken
  • St. Louis Blues
    • 1st – Blues
    • 5th – Blues
    • 6th – Blues
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    • 2nd – Kings
    • 4th – Oilers
    • 5th – Lightning
    • 7th – Sharks
    • 7th – Utah HC
    • 7th – Wild
    • 7th – Lightning
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    • 2nd – Panthers
    • 3rd – Oilers
    • 5th – Penguins
    • 5th – Maple Leafs
    • 6th – Maple Leafs
    • 7th – Maple Leafs
  • Utah Hockey Club
    • 1st – Utah HC
    • 2nd – Utah HC
    • 3rd – Utah HC
    • 4th – Utah HC
    • 5th – Utah HC
    • 6th – Utah HC
  • Vancouver Canucks
    • 1st – Canucks
    • 2nd – Canucks
    • 3rd – Sharks
    • 4th – Senators
    • 5th – Canucks
    • 6th – Canucks
    • 7th – Canucks
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    • 2nd – Golden Knights
    • 3rd – Capitals
    • 4th – Golden Knights
    • 5th – Golden Knights
    • 6th – Capitals
    • 6th – Golden Knights
  • Washington Capitals
    • 1st – Capitals
    • 2nd – Bruins
    • 3rd – Hurricanes
    • 4th – Capitals
    • 5th – Capitals
  • Winnipeg Jets
    • 1st – Jets
    • 3rd – Jets
    • 5th – Jets
    • 6th – Jets
    • 7th – Jets
