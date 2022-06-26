NHL commissioner Gary Bettman misses Game 6 due to COVID-19

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t participate in the postgame ceremonies after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly handled the presentation of the Stanley Cup to the Avalanche. ABC play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that Bettman wasn’t conducting the festivities due to a positive test for the virus.

Bettman reportedly is feeling better but remains in COVID-19 protocol. The 70-year-old has been commissioner for 19 years.

The Avalanche defeated the host Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday.

Earlier this month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in COVID-19 protocol during the NBA Finals. Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum presented the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the Golden State Warriors after they won the series in Game 6 over the Boston Celtics.

–Field Level Media