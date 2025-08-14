The Chicago Bears are expected to take a step forward in 2025 with Ben Johnson taking over as head coach. 2024 No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams is also entering his second season and should show some growth this year after an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Chicago should be much improved this season, but not many are picking the team to make substantial noise in the NFC. However, Bears superfan and WWE superstar Seth Rollins has a ton of faith in the team and Williams.

During an appearance on NFL Network on Thursday, Rollins praised Johnson for his coaching approach with Williams and also had a bold take on how far the Bears can go if their quarterback plays at his best.

“He [Johnson] overloaded Caleb Williams on purpose to see what he’s made of,” Rollins said of Johnson and the Bears on NFL Network. “That’s the kind of coach I need. I want somebody to push my young lion and make him the best version of himself.”

“The best version of Caleb Williams can lead the Chicago Bears to the [NFC] North Championship and to the Super Bowl,” Rollins added. “It’s all hinging on this kid.”

Obviously, Rollins has a bit of bias toward the Bears due to his fandom. However, there’s no denying that Chicago could be a surprise contender in the NFC if Williams has a breakout second season.

Williams and the Bears starters will see their first action of the preseason on Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Chicago will finish the preseason on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and then begin preparations for Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings.