It’s finally time for the Patriots to play a game again! After a week of intense joint practices with the Commanders, the two teams will kick off the preseason on Friday night in Foxboro.

These days, even with an abbreviated preseason, you never know if the starters will play, or even if they do, for how long. Many fans of the Patriots are hoping to see at least SOME action from the starters in the opener, and if you are one of those fans, you’re in luck.

Earlier this week, Mike Vrabel was asked about whether or not the starters would be on the field Friday night.

“I would say most everybody that’s healthy should expect to play in the game. How long they’ll play, I don’t know,” said Vrabel, via Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller. The coach also explained that the team views this game as “an extension of practice.”

Mike Vrabel on Friday's preseason opener: "Most everyone that's healthy should expect to play in the game. How long they'll play, I don't know."



That means that fans should expect to see Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, and others, for at least one or two drives. Typically, coaches like to give the starters just a few plays before pulling them to avoid injuries before the season.

You also want to see the backups because those are the guys competing for roster spots. There’s no doubt guys like Maye and Diggs will be on the roster, but players like Ja’Lynn Polk, Cole Strange, and Marte Mapu are fighting for their lives.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ opponent, the Commanders, will NOT play starters in the opener. That means the Patriots’ defense doesn’t have to worry about facing off against Jayden Daniels and the high-powered Commanders’ offense.

These teams will kick off from Gillette Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 PM EDT. After this, the Patriots will next head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the second preseason game before closing out the preseason in New York against the Giants.