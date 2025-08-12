NFL RedZone has been one of the most beloved media products in all of sports among fans for years. Hosted by Scott Hanson, it appears the famous line, “seven hours of commercial-free football” could be coming to an end when the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show with guest host Tom Pelissero, Hanson was asked directly if there would be commercials on NFL RedZone this year after what happened in the final weeks last season. The host’s answer seems to indicate that fans won’t be happy.

“Let me say this. I’m the host of NFL RedZone. I work my tail off to try and be an excellent host…I do NOT handle the business side of things. The business folks handle the business side of things. They don’t consult with me on the decisions that they make…Let me just say, when it comes to what will happen in the future, when it comes to what’s on Red Zone, there’s no one on the planet who wants to show you more football than I do. I guarantee it and I hope people can understand that.” Scott Hanson on if NFL RedZone will have commercials this season on ESPN

For years, NFL RedZone has been commercial-free with Hanson kicking off every broadcast by telling fans to sit back and enjoy “seven hours of commercial-free football.” In Week 15 last season, Hanson used the line to start the broadcast, but hours later, there were commercials for the first time. He later issued an apology on social media, saying he felt “conflicted” going into the broadcast and admitting he made the wrong decision.

The following week, Hanson’s iconic line became “seven hours of RedZone football starts now.” NFL RedZone was a league-owned product at the time, but that is about to change.

ESPN announced earlier this month that it is acquiring the rights to NFL RedZone, also taking on NFL Network and other NFL media assets. It will be included in the upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming product that is launching this fall, costing $29.99 per month.

The NFL RedZone’s host recognized that he was dancing around a direct answer, with indications that there could be commercials moving forward. He simply promised to deliver fans the best product he possibly could this coming season.

“I host, they do the business. I’ll tell you this, no matter what hand I’m dealt or we’re dealt, I’m going to give you the best experience I possibly can…Truly, that (commercials) come from above…We’ll see you Sept. 7 to give you the best that we can.” Scott Hanson on the business decisions regarding NFL RedZone and the upcoming season

The lone bright side for fans is that NFL RedZone is continuing with Hanson as its host. If ESPN is ever interested in it, Hanson also shared that he would be open to doing a College RedZone.