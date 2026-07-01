The late O.J. Simpson, one of the biggest names in Bills history, didn’t make the roster of legends at the franchise’s brand-new stadium.

Buffalo’s new $2.1 billion home, officially unveiled after three years of construction, features a Wall of Fame celebrating the franchise’s greatest players. Missing from that lineup, however, is the Hall of Fame running back. The Bills’ No. 1 overall pick in 1969 won’t be honored inside the new venue despite his legendary on-field résumé.

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Why the Bills Snubbed O.J. Simpson

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even more than four decades after hanging up his cleats, O.J. Simpson remains one of the most polarizing figures in NFL history. The Hall of Fame running back rewrote the record books during his playing days, becoming the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season and earning the 1973 NFL MVP award. His dominance also made him the inaugural inductee into the Bills’ Wall of Fame at the original Highmark Stadium.

But when Buffalo opens the doors to its new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium, Simpson’s legacy won’t have a place inside. NFL insider Adam Schefter first shared the decision on X.

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O.J. Simpson will not be honored among the Bills’ legends at Buffalo’s new stadium.



Story via @agetzenberg:https://t.co/Qy1pHMJMPe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 27, 2026

“We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and family circle,” Bills president of business operations Pete Guelli said.

Simpson spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons in Buffalo, where he established himself as arguably the league’s premier running back of the 1970s before transitioning into broadcasting after retirement. His legacy, however, extends far beyond football. Although Simpson was acquitted in the 1995 criminal trial over the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit. Years later, he served nine years in prison after being convicted in an unrelated armed robbery and kidnapping case in Las Vegas.

Simpson died at age 76 from prostate cancer in April 2024. Long before his death, the Bills had already distanced themselves from their former superstar. Under late owner Ralph Wilson, and later under owners Terry and Kim Pegula following their purchase of the franchise in 2014, the organization largely avoided publicly celebrating Simpson’s legacy.

While Simpson occasionally attended Bills home games through personal connections, the franchise did not acknowledge his presence. As the original Highmark Stadium is demolished, the team’s new state-of-the-art venue will carry its history forward—but without one of the most accomplished and most controversial players ever to wear a Bills uniform.