After grinding through one of the heaviest workloads of his career, Christian McCaffrey is finally getting some well-earned offseason reps at home. The San Francisco 49ers star logged a league-leading 413 touches in 2025, piling up 1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns en route to Comeback Player of the Year honors. He suited up for all 17 games and was the engine of the Niners’ offense from Week 1 to Week 18.

But with the season in the rearview mirror, McCaffrey has shifted his focus from moving the chains to family time. As he and wife Olivia Culpo prepare to welcome their second child, the All-Pro RB is embracing his favorite role yet—dad. And judging by his latest offseason moments, he’s already setting the bar sky-high for his soon-to-be big sister daughter.

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Christian McCaffrey Is Setting the Bar High For His Daughter

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking to Instagram, Olivia Culpo shared a heartwarming clip of the 49ers star cradling daughter Colette while serenading her alongside family and friends. The video featured the caption, “Preparing her for no man to ever be good enough,” while Culpo piled on with a playful warning of her own: “Her future boyfriend is already nervous.”

Judging by the decorations in the background, the wholesome moment appears to have come during McCaffrey’s 30th birthday celebrations earlier this month. In the clip, the All-Pro running back can be seen holding Colette and singing Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World as the little one bounced along to the music, clutching a bee-shaped plush toy.

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Safe to say, McCaffrey is making the most of his offseason reps. With Baby No. 2 on the way, the NFL star is soaking up every moment with his growing family before training camp rolls around.

McCaffrey and Culpo’s love story dates back to 2019, when rumors first linked the pair. Culpo all but confirmed the relationship after showing up to an NFL game rocking McCaffrey’s jersey, and the couple soon made things Instagram official. Since then, they’ve become one of football’s favorite power couples, with Culpo embracing life as an NFL WAG and McCaffrey regularly cheering on her career ventures.

The duo took the next step in April 2023 when McCaffrey got down on one knee. They tied the knot the following June in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, before expanding their family the next year. Their daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, arrived in July 2025, and now another addition to Team McCaffrey is already on the way.