After winning 12 games and reaching the NFC Conference Championship, the Washington Commanders enter the season with even higher expectations. They were always going to be tough to reach, but once Jayden Daniels’ injury concerns popped up, it was as if the Commanders’ season was lost.

Now entering the NFL Week 14 schedule with a 3-9 record, Commanders fans are starting to look ahead to next season rather than one that feels like it has no hope. Yet, the Commanders are already being linked to potential roster improvements that could be coming this offseason.

Specifically, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that Washington is a “team to potentially watch for (Brandon) Aiyuk.” The San Francisco 49ers have Aiyuk, who signed a $120 million extension in Aug. 2024, under contract through 2028.

Yet, they’ve also voided his contract guarantees for next season, giving insiders reason to believe that the 49ers are prepared to either cut or trade the 27-year-old receiver this offseason. Keep in mind, he hasn’t played a single snap this season while recovering from an ACL tear that occurred on Oct. 20, 2024.

In other words, there’s no telling what type of market Aiyuk will have on the open market. Yet, his ties to the Commanders make a lot of sense considering Jayden Daniels was one of Aiyuk’s quarterbacks in college at Arizona State.

