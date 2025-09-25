After a rock-solid performance as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback in Week 3, there seems to be building momentum toward him holding on to the job for the rest of the season.

On Sunday, journeyman QB Carson Wentz got the start against the Bengals after JJ McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Expectations were not high, but there was certainly hope. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has shown magic with veteran QBs in the past, and some thought the second overall pick in the 2016 draft might fare better than expected.

Well, that was exactly the case over the weekend. Was Wentz the main reason Minnesota scored 48 points in their victory? No. Isaiah Rodgers played a massive role. However, he did do something McCarthy could not in two starts. He got them off to a fast start with touchdowns on their first two drives. He was also far more efficient, had no turnovers, and spread the ball around.

His performance has led to some surprising speculation that maybe he holds on to the starting job even when McCarthy is healthy. Well, the analysts on Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up” only fanned the flames of that discussion.

Momentum building behind Carson Wentz to stay Vikings’ starting QB?

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, there was popular NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky. He claimed that Wentz’s timing and reaction were good on Sunday, he fully expects him to play well again in Week 4, and believes there will “absolutely” be internal “conversations” about keeping the starting QB job.

Fellow analyst and insider Adam Schefter suggested McCarthy could be sidelined until the team’s Oct. 19 game against the Eagles. However, he feels the better Wentz plays, at the very least, they will take their time with McCarthy to make sure he is fully recovered. But that could also backfire on the young QB because Schefter feels that could lead the Vikings to stick with the hot hand if they keep winning games.

Carson Wentz stats (Week 3): 14-20, 173 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Guest analyst Andrew Hawkins added how experience is important in the NFL, and it can’t be rushed, no matter how much work is done with McCarthy. In his opinion, it’s possible that Wentz just needed more time and the right system for him to finally reach his potential, and that possibility can’t be overlooked with the Vikings being a Super Bowl contender.

In the end, it is all just speculation, but it sure seems like Carson Wentz actually has a chance to win the job, instead of keeping it warm until JJ McCarthy is ready.