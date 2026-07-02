Travis Kelce‘s wedding to Taylor Swift could steal the spotlight from America’s 250th birthday as the Fourth of July weekend kicks off.

The rumored big day has become the hottest storyline in the media, with speculation coming from every direction. Some outlets are breaking down the eye-popping price tag, others cite anonymous sources on the upscale dress code, while a few even claim to know the playbook for the entire celebration—right down to the half-hour. Meanwhile, fans are tracking Swift’s A-list inner circle, watching for any signs her famous friends are heading to New York City for what many believe could be the biggest event of the summer.

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Travis Kelce and Swift’s Projected Guest List is Turning Heads

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce and Swift’s rumored wedding has become the offseason’s biggest headline, with fans refreshing social media in hopes of catching a glimpse of the guest list. Leaning into the hype, The Knot took to Instagram to predict who could make the final cut.

Their projected head table features the bride and groom, their parents, and siblings. The first-string invitees include Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the Haim sisters, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Ashley Avignone, Abigail Anderson, Kelce’s childhood friends, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, and Ed Sheeran. The projected seating chart also stretches well beyond the couple’s inner circle, with names like Ice Spice, Beyoncé, Andy Reid and Stevie Nicks joining a mix of NFL figures, music royalty and longtime friends.

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The buzz doesn’t stop there. Reports claim Swift and Kelce are planning to build a towering castle inside their Manhattan venue, turning the celebration into a real-life fairy tale. It fits the image Swift has spent years crafting—where storybook romance meets superstar spectacle.

Unlike some of Swift’s past relationships, Kelce has never shied away from the spotlight. In fact, he’s embraced it. Their love story famously began after the Chiefs star shot his shot on his podcast, and the couple has never been afraid to let fans in on the journey.

“This is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Swift later admitted, while Kelce also credited her lyrics for providing him with a blueprint: “I was sitting there at the Eras Tour, listening to every single one of those songs, like, ‘I know what she wants me to do.'”

After years of writing fairy tales, Swift may finally get her biggest finale yet. Who do you think the guest list missed? Let us know in the comments.