Travis Hunter befriended a stunned mom on a flight

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ newest star is more than just a good football player. Travis Hunter is, according to a gushing mom on a flight home, also a good person.

Sandy Hawkins Combs left Denver on a United Airlines flight and began chatting to the young man seated beside her, and later took to social media to compliment Hunter’s character.

“I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me,” Combs posted to Facebook. “He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite.”

She didn’t recognize Hunter but knew he was someone famous when other passengers came over and congratulated him on being drafted, taking pictures with him, and asking for autographs.

“I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’” Combs continued in the post about Hunter. “I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’

“He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey.”

Hunter was drafted second overall by the Jackson Jaguars in last month’s NFL draft, and has already been welcomed by the Jaguars fan base – and gained a new supporter in Combs.

“He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete,” she wrote. “JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets.”

