Aaron Rodgers just got the ultimate validation of his career from Tom Brady. It only took the Steelers quarterback 22 NFL seasons… and yes, Brady’s answer might settle one of football’s oldest debates.

Brady built the greatest résumé the league has ever seen, stacking seven Super Bowl rings while turning the New England Patriots into a dynasty before adding another Lombardi with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s why, when it comes to the GOAT conversation, his word carries serious weight. And beyond wins and championships, Brady has always known elite quarterback play when he sees it. Rodgers’ résumé isn’t exactly lacking, either. The four-time NFL MVP trails only Peyton Manning in league MVP awards and ranks among the NFL’s all-time leaders in passing yards and touchdown passes. His arm talent has long been considered second to none. Brady, meanwhile, defined clutch football and winning at the highest level.

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So when the NFL’s ultimate winner was asked who the greatest passer ever is, one name came to mind.

Who Does The GOAT Consider To Be The GOAT?

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Aaron Rodgers may be running out of chances to add a second Lombardi Trophy to his résumé, but he could still retire with one title no one can take away. According to Tom Brady, there’s never been a better pure passer in NFL history. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made that crystal clear during an appearance on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast. When the conversation turned to elite quarterback play, Brady didn’t need long to make his pick.

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“I love Aaron. I think there’s no greater passer of the football than Aaron Rodgers,” said Brady. “You see everyone do it, and then you see one person throw the ball that much better. Aaron Rodgers was incredible. It’s hard to put into words how incredible he passes the ball.“

That’s about as big a co-sign as Rodgers could ask for. Coming from the NFL’s undisputed GOAT, it’s the kind of praise that carries serious weight.

Brady’s legacy is built on winning. Seven Lombardi Trophies, countless postseason heroics, and a résumé that stands alone have made him the gold standard at quarterback. Rodgers, meanwhile, has built his reputation on pure arm talent. Four MVPs, jaw-dropping throws from impossible angles, and a highlight reel packed with laser beams have fueled the long-standing belief that no one has ever spun the football quite like No. 12.

It’s the debate Packers fans have leaned on for years: Brady owns the rings, but Rodgers owns the arm. Brady’s latest comments only strengthen that argument. While both quarterbacks are universally considered among the greatest to ever play the position, opinions vary on the pecking order. In my Top 30 Quarterbacks of the Super Bowl Era rankings last summer, Brady was the unanimous No. 1, while Rodgers checked in at No. 6.

The two legends squared off six times, with Brady finishing 4-2 against Rodgers, including a victory in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. They also came heartbreakingly close to meeting in Super Bowl XLIX. Green Bay held a 19-7 lead over Seattle with just over two minutes remaining in the NFC title game before the Packers suffered one of the most stunning collapses in playoff history. The Seahawks escaped in overtime, then a year later fell to Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl after Malcolm Butler’s iconic goal-line interception of Russell Wilson.