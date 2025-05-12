Tom Brady honored both of his exes on Mother’s Day

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a beautiful tribute to “all the moms in my life” on Mother’s Day, football legend Tom Brady took a moment to specifically honor both of his exes, with whom he shares a total of four children.

“Happy Mothers Day to all the incredible moms I’m so lucky to have in my life,” Brady wrote with a red heart emoji, including a collage of family photos on his Instagram Story.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares two children (Benjamin, 15, and 12-year-old daughter Vivian) with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and has another child, 17-year-old Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The collage included a photo of 44-year-old Bundchen with Benjamin and Vivian as well as one of Brady and Moynahan, 54, posing with Jack. He also added pictures of his mom, Galynn Brady, and sisters Maureen, Julie and Nancy.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also posted a separate carousel on his Instagram grid dedicated to his mother.

Brady and Bundchen were in a relationship for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in October 2022. Moynahan and Brady dated for three years before going their separate ways in December 2006.

The 47-year-old is heading into his second season as an NFL analyst on FOX.