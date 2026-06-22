There are many questions about whether or not the Cleveland Browns are going to start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback to begin the 2026 NFL season. It has not yet been announced by head coach Todd Monken. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco talked about the Browns plans at quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. He mentioned that Cleveland is going to be starting Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

If Wason does not perform well for the first six weeks of the 2026 season, then the Browns will turn to Sanders for the remainder of the season. Well, will Shedeur even be on the Browns roster in 2026 if Watson is the starting quarterback? There is a chance that the 24-year-old could be traded elsewhere before then. Which three NFL teams could trade for him?

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Arizona Cardinals most likely team to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson take part in a drill on the first day of minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 9, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Mike Cardew/Akron Beach Journal

The Arizona Cardinals have the worst quarterback room in the league. Carson Beck, Gardner Minshew, and Jacoby Brissett are currently on the Cardinals roster. It would make the most sense for Arizona to start Beck as a rookie, but they won’t do that. Sanders can no doubt start for Arizona if they traded for him. It would be interesting to see how he would perform under head coach Mike LaFleur.

They have Jeremiyah Love as the starting running back. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a very underrated wide receiver. He is better than any wide receiver on Cleveland’s roster. Trey McBride is also the Cardinals starting tight end. Sanders would have better weapons on the Cardinals roster than he does on the Browns.

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New York Jets

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will most likely be starting quarterback Geno Smith this season. New York will be one of the worst teams in the NFL once again this season. After Smith, there seems to be no reliable backup on the roster. Sanders on the Jets would be an interesting destination for him. Smith didn’t play in all of the games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t perform well last season and probably won’t again this season.

If the Jets want to make a trade for Sanders on the Browns, it would be an interesting decision for them. The only reason why New York would not make this trade is because the New York media is a total circus.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love (10) participates in mandatory minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers have Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor on the roster. Also, head coach Matt LaFleur loves investing in young quarterbacks. Green Bay traded for Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans a couple of years ago and made him into a reliable backup quarterback. Maybe the Packers will take on another project and trade for Sanders from the Browns. Taylor will only be with Green Bay for one season.

Sanders has a lot more potential. Taylor can never stay healthy even as a backup quarterback. Green Bay likes to only carry two quarterbacks on the roster. There is a world where the Packers could look to explore and have three quarterbacks on the roster.