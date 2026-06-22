Shedeur Sanders will be entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns. There are many questions about whether or not he is going to be the starting quarterback this season for Cleveland. The NFL media has been reporting that it is an on-going battle between him and Deshaun Watson. Head coach Todd Monken has not named a starting quarterback yet for the 2026 NFL season.

Well, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco revealed some interesting news about the Browns quarterback battle. He mentioned that Watson is going to be the Browns starting quarterback for the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season. If Watson does not play well, then Sanders is going to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. With Watson being the starting quarterback for the Browns even though the organization hasn’t officially announced it yet, will Sanders get traded?

Go Ad-Free

Tony Rizzo hints at the Cleveland Browns trading Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates a first down during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory credit: Jeff Lange/Akron Beach Journal

Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland Radio talked about what is going to happen with Shedeur since he will be the backup to start the 2026 NFL season. Rizzo said, “There are talks and ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders.” If he were to be traded, it would be interesting to see which NFL teams would be calling the Browns for him. Sanders probably would want to go somewhere where he could start and not be a backup quarterback.

This is why he would probably want to be traded from the Browns in the first place. If he is going to be a backup quarterback elsewhere, it would make no sense for him to leave Cleveland. Some of the teams to keep an eye on would be the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Jets, or the Indianapolis Colts. There are other NFL teams who might need to find an upgrade as a potential backup. Some of the teams that could trade for him in that scenario would be the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Washington Commanders. It probably will not happen that Sanders gets traded, but crazier things have happened.

Go Ad-Free

Browns current quarterbacks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates a first down during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. Mandator Credit: Jeff Lange/Akron Beach Journal

If the Browns were to trade Sanders before the start of the 2026 NFL season, things would look a lot different. Watson would then be the starting quarterback for the start of the 2026 NFL season anyways. This would also mean that Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green would make the 53-man roster. However, there is a wild card that the Browns could also take Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the NFL Supplemental Draft.

It would be chaotic if the Browns took Sorsby. If they did draft him, there is no doubt that Cleveland would trade Sanders to another team. Since other teams are calling the Browns about Sanders, there is interest in him. Cleveland might be making a mistake committing to Watson as the starting quarterback. It also doesn’t mean that Sanders will be the long-term answer for them. They never seem to get things right when it comes to the quarterback position. General manager Andrew Berry or someone else is going to need to find a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft anyways.