The Cleveland Browns and many other NFL teams could decide to place a bid on Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. Sorsby decided to part ways with Texas Tech earlier this week. In the past, he gambled on other teams he has played for in the past. There are many NFL fans who do not want their respective teams to draft this player.

Despite the talent he possesses at the position, gambling on him could no doubt be a major risk. Even if a team were to take him in the NFL Supplemental Draft, would he still be suspended by the NFL anyways? At the moment, Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Taylen Green, and Dillon Gabriel. Browns head coach Todd Monken believes that it would be dangerous territory for this franchise to take a chance on him. He is happy with the quarterbacks he has on the roster.

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Alex Kay of bleacherreport.com thinks that the Cleveland Browns could take Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Giese/Avalanche Journal

Alex Kay of bleacherreport.com wrote about which five NFL teams could potentially take Sorsby in the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. He thinks that the Browns have a good chance to draft him. Kay said, “According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Browns head coach Todd Monken called pursuing Sorsby “a slippery slope” and stressed that, while he prefers to stick with the quarterbacks already on the roster, the ultimate decision will rest with general manager Andrew Berry.

Berry was more practical on the matter, telling reporters that the front office will go through the same process for Sorsby as it would any other potential draft pick: “We’ll do the work on all the prospects, and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”

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Cleveland does have a wealth of capital at its disposal following its blockbuster Myles Garrett trade earlier this summer. The team is currently sitting on 11 picks in the 2027 draft, with several of those making sense to potentially use on Sorsby.

Although the Browns may not want to turn their training camp into another sideshow, Sorsby’s talent and upside could be too alluring to an organization that has become downright desperate for a true franchise passer to emerge.”

The issue with drafting Sorsby is what if the Browns are missing out on players like Dante Moore, Arch Manning, or someone else in the 2027 NFL Draft? Even with Sorsby being a first-round talent, his baggage may not be worth the risk for general manager Andrew Berry to take. The Browns are better off playing the 2026 NFL season out with either Sanders or Watson.

Roster Issues If Sorsby is on the Browns

Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Giese/Avalanche Journal

If the Browns were to add Sorsby to the roster, this would probably mean that Green and Gabriel would not make the 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season. One of those players will be cut anyways even without him on the team. If Cleveland added Sorsby to the team, it would no doubt throw a big-time wrench into the quarterback plans for either Watson or Sanders. Watson is in the final year of his contract and Sanders is looking to prove himself this season. Also, would players in the Browns locker room want Sorsby around the team anyways? This franchise is known for making mistakes at quarterback and they can’t risk that here.