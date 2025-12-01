Football is already a tough sport that requires 100% of an athlete’s energy. When losses happen, naturally, tensions rise as frustrations continue to mount. For members of the Tennessee Titans, it’s been a long and challenging season that has them sitting at 1-11.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally back on the opposite end of the spectrum, ready to compete for a playoff spot in Liam Coen’s first season as head coach. The Jaguars advanced to 8-4 following Sunday’s win.

Yet, the biggest story that emerged was actually revealed after the game was finished. That’s when the Titans’ running back Julius Chestnut explained that he had received death threats from Jaguars punter Logan Cooke throughout the game.

Of course, this incident didn’t come out of nowhere.

Chestnut and Cooke came into contact with one another after one of the latter’s punts. That’s when Chestnut blocked Cooke when the kicker was bringing his leg up to trip Titans punt returner Chimere Dike following a 47-yard return.

Cooke was hurt on the play and was evaluated for a concussion, though he later cleared and returned to action.

A later scuffle ensued following Dike’s 13-yard punt return, bringing Cooke and Chestnut together for another battle.

After the game, Chestnut made a shocking statement, revealing that Cooke said he was going to kill him. He said that Cooke “came at him.”

“I was just trying to play hard, and he came up to me and said he was going to kill me. So I don’t know what made him do that. That was surprising to me. I ain’t never seen nothing like that before.” Julius Chestnut on Logan Cooke death threats

Cooke later said that he likes hitting people after the game. But he was not asked about his vocal interactions with Chestnut, as reporters likely weren’t aware of the death threat claims quite yet.

EIther way, with these two teams being AFC South division rivals that square off twice per season, chances are the two will get their chance to face off again. In fact, the Titans travel to Duval to face the Jaguars in this year’s regular season finale.

Related: New Details Emerge About Why Las Vegas Raiders Fired Chip Kelly