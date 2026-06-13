Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be putting on another ring next month with his wedding to Taylor Swift. Given the timing of it, some have had questions about how preparing for the wedding has impacted Kelce’s participation in offseason activities and training for the upcoming season.

Speaking to reporters this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid declined to reveal whether he is on the guest list for the Kelce-Swift wedding next month. He did, however, praise his tight end’s preparation and commitment to the team, noting that Kelce has been locked in throughout the offseason.

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“Listen, he’s been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so it’s good to have him back in and rolling. He’s very excited.” Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s offseason work amid prep for Taylor Swift wedding in July

There have been a myriad of rumors regarding what will be the most talked about wedding of the year and arguably one of the biggest events in entertainment of 2026.

Kelce and Swift have been making the rounds with courtside appearances during the NBA playoffs, including attending Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks together. Most recently, Swift attended an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, an arena that has been the subject of reports suggesting it may be the site of the couple’s upcoming wedding.

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The reason Kelce wasn’t swift for her courtside appearance at the NBA Finals was because he was back in Kansas City for Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp. As Reid told reports, the Chiefs’ star hasn’t let the upcoming wedding be a distraction.

“You see no distractions with that and the wedding. If it’s like when I got married, my wife did everything. I just kind of followed her lead on it [and] showed up. Maybe he’s doing more, but he looks like he’s pretty focused in on this job here, too.” Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s focus on football ahead of his wedding to Taylor Swift

Obviously, Kelce has some involvement in the wedding preparations, but Swift appears to be handling the bulk of the details. With the big day reportedly set for early July, the couple will have a brief window to enjoy themselves before Kelce reports for Chiefs training camp in late July.