The Kansas City Chiefs will be incredibly short-handed offensively in their Sunday Super Bowl rematch against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that wide receiver Xavier Worthy is doubtful to play due to a separated shoulder he sustained in their season-opening loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Worthy left the game after playing just three offensive snaps when he and tight end Travis Kelce collided.

Travis Kelce killed Xavier Worthy pic.twitter.com/BmuBNeTVWY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 6, 2025

“I’d probably tell you it’s slim, but there’s still a chance to play,” Reid said, via NFL.com.

Reid added: “He’s doing very well, yeah. He’s doing very well, so positive, all the stuff’s positive.”

Andy Reid said it’s “slim” that Xavier Worthy (right shoulder) plays Sunday against the Eagles.



“He did a little bit of team work (Friday), but that was it,” Reid said of Worthy. “He’s doing very well.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 12, 2025

Mahomes Running Out of Weapons

The Chiefs will already be without Rashee Rice, who is serving the second of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after his conviction for causing a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash in Dallas in March 2024.

With Worthy unlikely to play and Rice out, Patrick Mahomes will have to rely more heavily on Travis Kelce, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee and Nikko Remigio. In Kansas City’s Week 1 loss to Los Angeles, Mahomes finished with 258 passing yards and a touchdown while adding a team-high 57 rushing yards and another score.

Without Worthy and Rice, the Eagles secondary should perform much better against Kansas City than they did against the Dallas Cowboys — specifically cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who allowed five receptions for 103 yards.

Worthy made an immediate impact after Kansas City selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, finishing the season with 638 receiving yards on 59 catches and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 20 times for 104 yards and three scores.

Worthy had a career-high 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, though most of that production came after Philadelphia had built a 40-6 lead.